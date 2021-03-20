Book Review | Alone against everyone: The son of Ostrobothnia is forced to become a writer in Hanna Hauru’s fine novel

Hauru, who became a Finlandia candidate four years ago, is a masterpiece of prose aminimalism.

Novel

Hanna Hauru: Last year. Like. 175 s.

After the family born author, the family is the destruction of their own, said the literary Nobel Laureate Czesław Miłosz. He did not live in a remote village in Northern Ostrobothnia in the 1950s, but if he had lived, he would hardly have formulated his idea more moderately.

“Dad still didn’t accept my scratches even when I showed him my first published short story about Seutusanom,” recalls Hanna Haurun mini-novels.

In a rural community, the human part is to scrape through manual labor, not to scratch unnecessary paper. A boy who dreams of being a writer, unworthy of war or savagery, is a disgrace and a nightmare to his father, tainted by a maiden bacillus.

The boy learns to beat his typewriter so fiercely that its voice overwhelms the father’s mocking words, which stubbornly strive for consciousness. The fight continues long after his father died.

The boy will as a writer becomes, and he does what most writers do at all times, that is, turn the people of his circle into the raw material of his works: “All the living and the dead of this village have visited my books, even though they have not seen it. One does not recognize oneself when seen in the eyes of another. ”

When self-employed people achieve fame and glory with their works, the villagers treat him favorably. However, the newspaper stories are quickly forgotten and the secluded writer becomes suspicious again. He is being tapped, gossiping about him. The life of a writer is endless loneliness and constant defiance. He learns to think of the pen as a means of revenge.

Like many artist novels Last year the background reflects Jante ‘s law, which Aksel Sandemose formulated in his book The refugee crosses his trail. The villagers form a collective that unequivocally proves to the author that he should not think he is anything. When he goes hungry on begging trips, he already hangs almost on the cross.

In its stages and destiny Hauru’s author character recalls Pentti Haanpäätä, but there are also differences.

At Haanpää, there was enough lively interest in the world, even though he was an alive. He learned English and read in the original language Virginia Woolfia and James Joycea before the works of these pioneers of modernism were available in Finnish.

Hauru’s author character stays in his cottage and socializes mainly with a bottle of vodka. If Helsinki was off Haanpää, for him it is far away, almost out of reach of the imagination.

Last year is Hauru’s ninth work. Hauru’s early books were characterized by anxious raw naturalism, where one could sense influences Timo K. Mukalta. As production has accumulated, his prose has become more audible and airy, bruising is still present, but there are more shades around.

Appeared four years ago Ice cover became a Finlandia candidate and brought new readers to Hauru. Even the ice cover moved in the milieu of the 1950s and its protagonist was also a tortured soul, a girl suffering from the violence of her mother’s new man.

The northern landscape forms a kind of initial literary myth for Hauru. There life is hard, nature is barren and existence is a struggle. His personalities are plagued by this ruthlessness, but also karais. They have a soul crack, but they do not frame their pain of existence in fashionable psychological terms. Their part is to last, and somehow they will.

The aesthetics of barrenness also characterizes Hauru’s works as literary beings. The miniature novel is a natural form of work for him, because it leaves only the necessary. Hauru is not the author of long meandering sentences, but dominates a short grated sentence.

His prose is not overwritten lyric and the individual sentences do not garner attention as detached admiration. The strength of Hauru is a section of text a few pages long, in which the sentences merge flawlessly in rhythm. Last year is a masterpiece of such prose minimalism.

The composition of the novel is controlled and simple. The narrative progresses according to the cycle of the year, but the protagonist’s memories bring back flashbacks. There is no actual plot, but rather interconnected situations and events.

Critics have had the habit of comparing Hauru to the other two present-day protestants of the northern landscape, Rosa Lixomine and Maria Peuraan. There is a certain family similarity between writers, but it should not be overemphasized.

From the last year there is a lack of dialectal colloquial language, which is an important stylistic means for Liksom and Peura. Hauru meets the old-fashioned pre-modernist fictional part of the sentence, but it is not about museum retroprosis.

Last year creates an impression of the past world rather than trying to produce it by reproducing it. The text is about the creation of an author who is aware of his written means.

As a kind of chorus the novel repeats the idea of ​​texts as utensils put up for a specific purpose.

The protagonist sees himself as a writer as a word worker tearing his livelihood rather than an artist expressing his inner roar. The local magazine is suitable for rushing light short stories, but the cultural magazine has to twist a higher quality story. In his works, the author defends the poor people because he perceives it as his cause.

In the last year is the ingredients of a traditional artist novel, but it grows into a universal description of lost illusions. The protagonist’s chest is torn by lemmentus rather than creation. She has lost Lisa, the love of her life, and can’t let go even after years. The reader may wonder whether it is comforting or tragic that the protagonist still has his dreams left. At the end of his final year, he disappears into them.

The novel ends with an insidious, little prank associated with the author’s name. This wooden foot joke Awakens the reader to the illusion of reality in 1950s agrarian Finnishness that the novel has soothed him about. The book does not lose its luster at all, quite the contrary.