Book review | Alex Schulman tells a wistfully beautiful story about his Finnish father in a novel finally translated into Finnish

Alex Schulman: Make haste with love (Skynda att älska). Finnish Jaana Nikula. Big Dipper. 229 pp.

Swedish author and media personality Alex Schulman (b. 1976) is known for his autofictional works, in which he has dealt with his childhood family and family background. Sometimes the focus has been on the mother (Forget me2017), sometimes the mother’s father and a hidden family secret (Burn these letters2020), sometimes the relationships between three brothers and childhood memories (Eloonjäeneet, 2021).

Piece by piece, novel by novel, Schulman has unraveled the traces left by his family both on himself and on his readers, from the mother’s alcoholism to the anger and bitterness that the grandfather carried inside him and the internal tensions between the brothers.

Now it’s the father, a Finnish-Swedish, who is in charge Allan Schulman (1919–2003).

Actually this is where it all started: Schulman’s first novel is at hand Skynda at älska from 2009, the Finnish translation of which is only now published fourteen years later under the name Kiirehdi rakkain.

And now the question is: who and what was this father who deserved his own novel really like?

The father’s age appears as a central factor in the novel. When Alex was born, Allan’s father was already 57 years old and married for the second time. He already had children from the previous union, and from the latter he had three sons.

Born in Finland in 1919, Allan Schulman had fought in the war and then moved to Sweden, where he had become a well-known TV producer. So he was a celebrity of his time, like his son – the novel-writing Alex now.

At the beginning of the novel Alex arrives at the family’s summer house in Värmland. Father has died recently.

In the silence, memories of fishing trips spent with dad and moments at the TV studio, where little Alex could watch from the side while dad made TV shows or answered questions from journalists who interviewed him, start to come to mind.

At the core of the novel is a situation, the big age difference between father and sons. That’s enough to give the story a motive: the roles are whining almost at the starting pits. You see, the narrator in particular takes on the role of having to support and protect the old father already at primary school age.

Even in that situation, when Alex is bullied at school because of his old father, he does not tell him about his humiliation in order to protect his father. Only as an adult does Alex learn from his therapist that it is not the job of a 7-year-old child to protect his father.

While friends’ fathers wrestle with their sons and toss them in the air, Alex worries and fears that his father will just fall or otherwise injure himself. As an adult, he interrupts bar nights to go to the emergency room when his father starts collapsing in a nursing home.

I am a reader all the time aware that the Schulman family is not a basic family. Literary and civilized people are enough on all sides of it, for several generations. So one can talk about the cultural elite, but it is not made into a number – and it is not the subject of the narrator’s interest in this novel.

Schulman has an exceptional ability to describe especially the feelings and observations of a child in relation to his parents. Most of the time, he starts from a memory, through which a whole series of events and moods opens up, which he illustrates with precise strokes.

The reader gets to experience the same thing as Alex, from the height of a child: what the mother looks like when she is immersed in building a puzzle, how safe the traditions created by the family feel.

This is the Coca Cola Cup – which Allan’s father invented for his sons as a pastime at the cottage. The reward is coke cans – and this mood will continue as long as dad is able to move at all.

Relatabilitythe accurate description of these ordinary but carefully drawn things and memories, is probably the very feature that has guaranteed Schulman’s success in the book market.

Schulman’s novels have always been bestsellers in Sweden, and in Finland they have sold almost 100,000 copies. Burn these letters -the novel has also been made into a movie.

In the Swedish media, Schulman is a prominent, flamboyant satirist and a figure who divides opinions. Maybe that’s why it’s worth noting that it was this first novel that, when it came out in 2009, brought new – softer and more melancholic – tones to Schulman’s public persona.

For me too Hurry my love is definitely the calmest and least dramatic of Schulman’s novels I’ve read. In the later works, there is significantly more tearing, painful experiences and contradictions – and tensions that keep you on your toes.

Hurry my love quotes Tove Jansson’s writing in its name Have fun, Autumn song. Of course, it starts playing in your head at the very beginning of the novel, and especially towards the end of the work, when it is sung at the father’s funeral. When his father died, Alex was 27, his father was 84.

Title of the original work Hurry up to love, describes the content even more aptly. At hand is the inevitable farewell of the father and his sons, progressing line by line, with an appreciative and caring tone throughout the novel. Although Alex’s relationship with his father has of course not been without conflict, he wants to remember his father as a good one.

There is always humor in the vacation of memories, which has undoubtedly been the force that unites the family. An example of this is the crayfish dear to the father, which Alex smuggles into this nursing home.

Goodbye is beautiful and wistful, and it speaks of a parent-child relationship that has had enough love.