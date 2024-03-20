Book review | A writer and a dog try to understand death in a great little sad novel

Sigrid Nunez's award-winning novel reminds me of Rachel Cusk's Ääriviivat trilogy.

Novel

Sigrid Nunez: Best friend. Finnish Kristiina Drews. Aula & Co. 250 pp.

Woman and the dog look at each other. Both try to comprehend death. It's between them, a loss. The author is dead.

American By Sigrid Nunez the seventh novel, Best friendwon his country's National Book Award for Fiction when it was published. Kristina Drewsin translated novel is the first translated work by Nunez. In Drews's hands, the painfully careful language of the work turns into Finnish like a sigh. There's nothing wrong with that.

I'll tell you the best friend, a whimsical charmer and a writer who shared opinions, has committed suicide. The man leaves behind his three ex-wives and an elderly Great Dane he found on the street named Apollo. The narrator, also a writer, ends up taking in a homeless dog in a cramped rental apartment where dogs are not allowed.

A slow attempt to understand another animal, a dead friend and the limits of verbalization begins. Haunting everything is the question of what it is to be a writer. What does the writer get and can say? Why write at all? Can language transcend death?

Nunez constructs an intimate, private, haunting landscape of a work of art, which at the same time opens up into a multi-generational essay. The main character quotes history and philosophy in his thoughts, mirrors the meanings of literature back and forth in time Rainer Maria Rilken from the tragic figure of the poet to the discussion of privilege, the me too movement and racism in the 2020s American university world.

“ In the dog, sadness and unanswered questions condense.

The dog's part in the work seems above all metaphorical. The dog is an unknown and independent creature towards which the narrator reaches. The dog condenses sadness and unanswered questions, all the inevitable alienation, outsideness and randomness in life. The narrator tries to relieve the dog's anxiety with classical music and massage until he finally finds a way. He reads aloud to the dog, and the dog calms down because he calms down too. An imperfect language builds a bridge between two separate sorrows.

Although the work takes place in the United States, its intimacy and understated peace seem universal. There is the elitism of the literary world and the luxury of being a jerk in me, but that doesn't matter. The work is about a grieving writer, and does not try to explain the whole world.

In the end, the narrative's self-centeredness is its fearlessness: the thought continues relentlessly deeper. At the same time, death and literature constantly surface also in the words of other authors.

The way the narrator talks to other people in his world is unmistakably reminiscent of a British writer Rachel Cuskin successful Contours– trilogy. Like Cusk's trilogy, Best friend cultivate listening narration, a world built with the main character's senses and thoughts. In it, the transient externality speaks and the narrator listens as well as he can.