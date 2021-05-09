Book Review | A Travel Book Worth Reading by Ville-Juhani Sutinen takes you to the piles of Arctic rubbish and gets polluted down

Ville-Juhani Sutinen travels along the north and shows that the others were there before him.

Travel book

Ville-Juhani Sutinen: The Arctic. Dirty snow. Like. 328 s.

Arctic is still seen as an untouched natural paradise, even though it is full of history, waste, pollution and people – and is warming faster than the rest of the world. Here Ville-Juhani Sutisen travel book message in a nutshell.

Sutinen travels extensively in the north: seeing Rija, the Archangel, the Svalbard and Greenland. Siberian wigs are visited in the ghost town of Kadykšan, haunted by the Soviet coal industry. Mainly the Arctic regions of the North American continent and the actual polar region remain unvisited.

Encounters with the people of the area, with a few exceptions, remain superficial, but the work looks above all in the footsteps of a person. Its underlying metaphor is the arc, a novel word invented by Sutinen. The term is intentionally multidimensional, but at least refers to stone cylinders located in prominent places that store messages for posterity.

One arc is found in Svalbard, with a famous seed vault on its continental ice, designed to enable life to survive at the time of the disaster. On the other hand, there is also the large landfill in the town of Kangerlussuag in Greenland, with “concrete slabs, 1960s car smiles with empty boreholes for headlights, red-black barrels with the text Texaco, twisted metal in fantastic shapes.”

The rubbish is preserved In the Arctic for a long time because it is not profitable to take away. In Kangerlussuaq, Peter, the director of the airport, who plays the role of a kind of sheriff, introduces to Sutis a little ashamed the traces of the Americans who had previously occupied the area, an accidentally created collage of 20th-century culture.

Ville-Juhani Sutinen’s book is made in style and is definitely worth reading for anyone interested in the Arctic.­

Artificiality also spreads charmingly throughout the book to the language cultivated by Sutinen, which seeks to manifest the impossibility of untouched nature. On a ski trip in Muonio, “white snow hears in a bright light like frozen lizard”; In Greenland, the icebergs “queuing from the glacier to the sea, sequentially parked like cars in the drive-in lane of a fast food restaurant.”

As he walks through the glacier, Sutinen gets lost and is in danger of staying at -22 degrees Celsius overnight, which would be life-threatening. “Is this now being at the mercy of nature?” he asks and even shows that death takes place at the northern meta-level, in a world of myths.

Although the approach is fresher and no doubt more realistic than a polar bear hunt carried out by a massive group of cameras cleaned of an image, it has its own limitations. Time and time again, Sutinen ends up marveling at Thai restaurants from all over the north and other similarly recurring cultural signs.

One comes to mind a documentary filmmaker who has heard that there are more metal bands in Finland than anywhere else, but who ends up doing a more “realistic” work on the spot, visiting every ABC station in Finland. Maybe the bands would make a more interesting story, even if they don’t immediately jump on the village track?

It is also somewhat questionable whether our impression of the Arctic is really as saturated with polar trekking romance as Sutinen claims. At least for me, the region is reminded of the threat of an oil spill as great powers compete for resources, the rustle of papers at an Arctic Council meeting and the President Niinistö forehead wrinkled talking about black coal.

Focus on mass culture undermines the perspective of indigenous peoples, of which Sutinen repeatedly speaks in small numbers. While it is pertinent to state that not all Inuit representatives oppose, for example, oil drilling or otherwise behave romantically naturally, it is wrong to reduce indigenous culture as a result of the romanticization of the majority population.

Sutinen visits Lovozero, called the capital of the Sámi people of Russia, where he encounters concrete brutalism imitating the Eagles and the Sámi Kitsch in the museum. From these he concludes that Sámiism is mainly presented to guests, although he does not make a living to meet people with a Sámi background.

In Greenland, too, indigenous peoples are literally seen at a glance. Instead, Sutinen interviews queen with a Finnish background in northern Norway extensively, even if she attends small-scale queen festivals. Less surprisingly, the impression of their culture is more authentic, more complex.

Sutinen’s book is made in style and definitely worth reading for anyone interested in the Arctic – hopefully many, as the importance of the region is growing all the time. “In the Arctic, we lack scale,” Sutinen writes. “There is only ice and sea and very little on land that would give perspective or act as a focal point”.

At one point, Sutinen navigates the rubbish bin raised to the top of the mountain as his fixed point – but it is possible for the reader to perceive the immensity in his own way.