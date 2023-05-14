Book review | A teenager’s mother swallows worries in Silja Kejonen’s corporeal poems

The promise of a dog fades towards the end of the work, which focuses on the mother’s pain at the daughter’s teenage years.

Poems

Silja Kejonen: Mother and lap dog. Rubber. 63 pp.

From Oulu Silja Kejonen the third work of poetry Mother and lap dog does not accurately distinguish a human puppy from a puppy. “I have thrown you / three days, three nights / squeaky toys, weekly money, wine gums,” says the mother of the dog and the human, who is waiting for the puppy to return with the toy in its mouth for another toss.

The work’s journey to the core of motherhood is permeated by care. Its scale is large, and at best reciprocal: “During the 30-year war, poodles cut the umbilical cord, hid / the placenta at the base of the reddest ball pine in the red forest”.

Boisterous dogs accompany birth and growth as people’s companions.

Mother’s and the overlapping of the child’s bodily relations is constantly present. The endless intertwining between the birther and the born does not disappear, even when the child grows up.

The former baby’s mother is sentenced to isolation, and as a gesture of renunciation she removes the little one’s onesie: “now the mother mashes the onesie with an electric toothbrush, / runs, rolls it into a small ball, / mushes it in her mouth”.

Adolescence, on the other hand, descends like a flock of drunken monarch butterflies at the bottom of Kylpyammee.

The character of Lassie brings together a dog and a girl (the English word lassie means little girl): “Lassie returns home at a quarter past five. / Lassie comes home at six. / Lassie returns home at half past seven. / Lassie promises to call.”

It’s a fun Lassie thing in itself Mother’s and lap dog final touches to unite the essence of a dog and a human being – or to illustrate the movement of separation and separation. However, the dog has lost its leash and death has appeared to overshadow the child and mother.

Commitment to heads protruding from one’s own vagina is part of a mother’s existence in the world, which is colored by maternal grief, the sense of death and the fear of separation arising from the child’s growth.

The playful poems at the beginning wither into their own impossibility next to basic dark motherhood: “here we don’t jump on others, we don’t bark, we don’t bark / unless asked to”.

It is often said that portraying motherhood is brave in itself because it is defined by narrow, clichéd images. But a lot has been written about motherhood! It is also a shadow that the subject area is considered more difficult and less valued than it is.

In mother and lap dog motherhood condenses into the black bile of melancholy. The fluidity of the language connects Kejonen to the tradition of continental women’s writing, which is represented in our country, for example Sirpa Kyyrönen. In Kyyrönen’s lyrics, the body is a part of the whole nature.

Kejonen’s book there is writing on the body, mother writing, but the radical resource stops at the conventionality of the matter. It congeals the mother’s relationship with her teenage daughter into a mental landscape of worry and abandonment, that separation that can never be bridged.

Pulping, slurping, passing and other means of body language seem to produce more of what is expected than what is lived. In the latter, there is always a risk of strangeness and strangeness, a risk of leakage.

Not there Mother and lap dog anyway go. It’s certainly quite a demand, but the Playful energy of the collection could have thrown the wine gums and squeaky toys over the wall and gone after the puppies.

Book folding is cramped. For poems with long lines, it is not beneficial to rattle the edge of the page. The lack of space also emphasizes the lack of clarity, because poetry needs the intentionality of empty space.

Mother and lap dog is lyrically underlining, lively and toned at its best, but the whole lacks the weight of (counter)unspokenness.

One full page of the text declares: “THE BEST THINGS I WANT TO DECIDE/HAPPEN TO YOU”. The word cloud around mentions things to aim for, from oral health to money.

It highlights how society’s values ​​are absorbed directly into motherhood, they prevail as authority and ultimately define the good that one can wish for another. Motherhood cannot cross this wall, not at all.

Mother and lap dog cannot find the gate, but is left touching the threat of the child’s disappearance or death. The vicious cycle is complete: The Caregiver disintegrates without a target, and so it’s mostly worry and swallowing the breakup like onesie balloons.