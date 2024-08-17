Book review | A Taoist does not do, but is not undone, teaches a writer living in Finland

Book review|For example, Chinese President Xi Jingping emphasizes the unity of knowledge and action, and speaks in Taoist terms, TaoLin’s book teaches.

Nonfiction book

TaoLin: Laozi and the Art of Inaction. Aviator. 205 pp.

In Chinese in society, Taoism is the counterpart of Confucianism, depending on the interpretation, it either complements it or even completely opposes it. In any case, a very central building block.

Tao can be translated as road or path, for example, and its doctrine trains a person to distinguish the essential and eternal from the noise of the constantly changing world.

Together, these ideologies have already shaped Chinese society and thought for thousands of years – let’s say their founders were contemporaries and have clashed several times. Among other things, these Kongzin and texts describing Laozi’s encounters by a writer who lived in Finland for a long time TaoLin has translated into his new non-fiction book Laozi and the art of not doing.

The book’s most significant contribution is precisely the translations of many previously unknown Taoist classic texts. These include, for example A classic of internal observation and A classic of brightness and serenitywhich are supposed to have been created during the first centuries of our own era.

TaoLin has already been translated into Finnish by a teacher Laozi or Laotian (c. 500 BC) of what was put in the name From Tao Te Ching (Arktinen Banaani, 2022), whose quotations are also heavily used in this book. I originally translated this ambiguous text into Finnish Pertti Nieminen (1929–2015).

Taoists paradoxes like “does not do, but is not undone” get a lot of meat around the bones in the book. What is essential in Taoism seems to be a belief in non-existence – and utilizing it in creative ways.

The author already says in the preface that he himself is a practitioner of Taoism. Compared to that, the work contains less personal content or insightful analysis than expected.

In the closing words, TaoLin talks about the online event where he gave a lecture about Laozi, disappointed because he thought only a few people listened to the lecture. In reality, there were dozens of followers, and the author was pleasantly surprised when the lecture ended.

Still, TaoLin was disappointed in himself: “Inside, I had discovered a lack of passion, a frozen smile, a sinking heart.– I should have remained internally unshakable, no matter what the external circumstances were.”

Social analysis shines from the work by its absence, and the Taoist tradition that emphasizes insight and inner life may not be such a tool.

TaoLin does tell which Taoist ideas and classics the current leader of China is from Xi Jinping has spoken – especially about the “unity of knowledge and action” – but it is left to the reader to conclude what they affect in modern China. For example, Western human rights rhetoric can sound like hollow ego-boosting to Taoist ears.

Without Taoism, it would be impossible to understand China, but even so, examination of the Tao usually remains at the level of self-help books. Self-development is absolutely central in Taoism, but in the Chinese tradition the boundary between society and the individual, or between the spiritual and the worldly, is not as clear, or at least runs at the same point as in Western countries.

That’s why getting to know Taoism is a good opportunity to learn to think in a new way, and even with its flaws, this book by TaoLin is an excellent first stop on the research journey.