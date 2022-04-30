Book Review | A Swedish book related to Margaret Atwood’s dull dystopia shows what happens when our thin-legged industrial luck fails

The series of dystopias of the Swedish couple draws them to a destroyed world.

Novel

Thomas Engström and Margit Richert: Nattavaara (Nattavaara). Kari Koski, Finland. Zeal. 359 s.

Nordmark is a young state made up of a couple of northernmost counties in northern Sweden. We live in a world not very distant in the future, where traditional nation-states have almost collapsed under the pressure of pandemics, climate change and other scourges.

Erik is a 16-year-old boy from Nordmark who will one day find his parents dead. These have committed suicide and left Erik responsible for his 9-year-old little sister in Sofia.

Elsewhere, Marja loses her husband Mårten and her home. His remote farm is being attacked by a bicycle gang that claims Mårten has run away. Berry’s property is robbed, but she is allowed to join the gang after lying about being a nurse.

In addition Nattavaara monitors what is happening in Nordmark’s management.

The head of state is the charismatic Earl Sebastian, but in practice the reins are held by Deputy Earl Hartmann. Middle-aged Hartmann tries to believe to himself that something of the idealism that gave birth to Nordmark still exists.

Jaarli Sebastian was an ordinary miner who revolted against Sweden. The intention was to end the exploitation of the north and establish a socialist utopia.

Hartmann knows that none of that happened. Nordmark is a miserable, authoritarian-run small state that repeats its populist slogans, trades in drugs, lives in slave labor and picks up weapons to thwart its enemies, Sámi terrorists and believing fanatics.

Nattavaara begins a trilogy written by a couple of writers living in Jokkmokk.

The culture of the Tornio River Valley is the background world of the work. As a Swedish work, the book has many commonalities with the Finnish North, which creates a sense of familiarity for our readers.

Nattavaara its strengths are its people, united by a desire to survive. In a barren world, it is not easy. Hunger and violence always lurk around the corner, as does the loss of freedom.

Especially Erik and Marja’s survival in harsh conditions ends up being held back. It’s not easy even at the top of power, but surviving there requires different skills.

The book is being promoted as a combination Stephen King, Margaret Atwoodia and Ursula K. Le Guinia. The first two authors are suitable for comparison. Nattavaara the world is akin especially to the dull and cynical dystopias of Atwood.

On the other hand, at least in the first part of the trilogy, I did not see any sign of Le Guin’s deep humanism or poetry. Action and survival are the engines of the novel.

The novel world people are aware that the collapse that has taken place is the result of people’s own stupidity.

Sonja, Nordmark’s young CFO, is considering a prosperous recent past. The people of old “did not realize that they were waging war against nature, nor did they realize that the worse nature suffered, the more certain it would be to draw people to great death.”

There is nothing very new in this idea. Interestingly, we want to read fantasies about the catastrophe we seem to be heading for in the real world.

Nattavaara even underlining how thin-legged our global industrial happiness will ultimately stand. When it goes down, the fins it gives are not far off.

Cruelty still needs to be learned separately – especially the bit Marja faces Mad Max The young people in the -bike bicycle gang are sometimes a special mix of Swedish empathetic debaters and food-ready ready-to-kill wrecks.