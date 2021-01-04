Book Review | A St. Petersburg writer tells about the hustle and bustle of his hometown through his own family stories – Memories of the city’s dormitories are delicious

Jelena Tšižova draws a picture of women’s memories from the long periods of the 20th century in the city of Neva. He tells of the siege with harsh facts.

Novel

Yelena Chizhova: A city drawn from memory. Kirsti Era, Finland. Zeal. 331 s.

If the name of the city has been varied – St. Petersburg, Petrograd, Leningrad, and again St. Petersburg in 1991 – so St. Petersburg is always loved by its loved ones, from time to time, whatever the name. The city gets its place in novels and poems, music, plays, paintings… As an event stage, often as an almost independent subject.

A St. Petersburg writer joins the chain Yelena Chizhova (b. 1957), which in his novel A city drawn from memory creates multi-generational glimpses of the city. Focusing on the 20th century, the speech is mainly from Leningrad, where four generations of narrators of the work have lived: grandma, grandma, mother, daughter. The youngest of the women, deceptively reminiscent of Chisinau, writes down and articulates his own and especially his predecessors ’life memories.

Persistent heroic mythologies flourish in official histories, and therefore eyewitnesses, contemporaries with counter-images, private heartbeats, are needed. And that’s how Chişov’s memoir works: a testimony stripping false heroic cloaks.

And true true: more than heroic deeds have plagued destruction and creepy humiliation – in everyday life, other than in the siege hell of Leningrad. Chizhova describes the last century as a wheel of torture into which Russian life was shackled and in which “social and national joints and ties were broken”. The Bolsheviks shattered the cultural spectrum, replacing it with violence and barracks discipline.

The main source is the author’s memory, straight and more covert family stories.

Alongside genetic threads, Chichova rummages through the roots of women’s stories and weaves secrets. Already as a child, the surrounding dual reality was reflected in his consciousness: “Two worlds, the upside and the wrong, there was a gap of silence between them – the stem cell of our future hypocrisy.”

I had to know where something was talking.

In families is always her stepmother. The Chizhovian matron is Dunja, a grandmother who looks away from the sidelines and talks a little but about it. “Keep quiet as you go wise,” he insists, not so much silenced by Soviet reality as because the idea of ​​speech is as empty as uncivilized.

The rest of the women equate this Dunja, and not to the loss of the latter.

Chichova tastes the atmosphere of different districts, and the differences in the spoken language of the peasants and Leningradians. The excerpt is nuanced and he doesn’t disguise his self-conscious stupidity. Identity is also shaped by paternal Judaism.

Leningrad history cannot be viewed without siege. Chizhovak also places emphasis not only on his relatives who died in the siege but also on the entire “fallen generation,” the age group of young people of service age. “Three percent of all boys sent to the front in the summer of 1941 survived.”

In the siege, he crumbled the collapsed civilian care with harsh facts. However, the Soviets controlled. It is appallingly true that the diaries are more closely reflected in the siege reports of the NKVD, which “gathered everything the Leningradians talked to each other in dormitories, factories, research and educational institutions, hospitals, queues”.

The safety reports were not published until 2004 in two parts Unknown siege in the book – and perhaps that would not be done today.

The condominium, communal, was a lousy Soviet practice. Fierce neighborhood disputes, recklessness, and communicable diseases fueled by neglected hygiene rampant. Chichova describes family life in the communal community in a way that would be called delicious.

From the body the memoir is shaky, but the most problematic is the language. In some places there are sensitized episodes, in some places it is a state of affirmative prose, and the shifts are still lurking. But even from that, the sentence gets stuck in such a kimurant, meandering in many branches, that reading is too laborious. Excessively long sentences, italics, a lot of side and wedge sentences, and even curly braces in almost every sentence.

A fence, a self-contained fence.

I’m not an enviable translator Kirsti Eran the part which, however, he performs with honor. In a city drawn from memory there is such a harsh message that even reading does not fail on strenuous language strings.