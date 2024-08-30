Book review | A satirical book about the savior of the world summarizes something essential about the experience of the 2020s

Book review|Kaspar Colling Nielsen manages to capture the way of life and existence of our time in his satirical novel.

Novel

Kaspar Colling Nielsen: Savior of the Suburbs (Frelseren fra Hvidovre). Finnish Katriina Huttunen. Aula & Co. 286 pp.

The end times are at hand a Dane Kaspar Colling Nielsen’s (b. 1974) in the novel. The corona pandemic is raging and producing more and more deadly variants. Vesuvius erupts and a huge ash cloud covers the sun. The darkness is believed to last for years.

In addition to this, humanity has all its previous problems.

Only one person could save the world from destruction and misery. He is retired poet Allan Thornbum. “According to the analysis” everything would be fixed if Allan would write just one more poem.

But Allan is not interested. He would like others to leave him alone.

Allan’s poetic vein is exhausted. He lives in a rented basement apartment and works a few hours a week as a traffic counter.

He spends his actual time writing comments by hand on other poets’ poems, which he has copied from books. He carefully archived his analyzes with no intention of publishing them.

It is not a coincidence in itself that a poem is required to save the world. Nothing is more unproductive than poetry – and thus poetry can act as a counter force to the greed that has driven humanity to its current impasse.

Humanity lives like a pig in a field, but poetry proves that we could be more.

When the word word spreads that Allan could save the world by writing a single poem, his life becomes impossible. A crowd begins to gather in front of Allan’s apartment, demanding to save the world and accusing him of recklessness.

Savior of the Suburbs might summarize something essential about the experience of the 2020s. Because this is the part of modern man. Global warming, loss of nature, pandemics, wars and unrest threaten to tear the world apart.

“ The demand on both us and Allan is absurd.

With all crises, we are required to do something about it, to save the world. But really, we would just like to live our own lives in peace, like Allan.

The demand on both us and Allan is absurd. Not one person can fix everything. Nor is he alone to blame for things going wrong.

Finally Allan breaks down and writes that poem. And that’s when the joy bursts. Allan becomes a real savior.

You’d think everyone would be happy for the savior, but Allan also arouses anger. Because he is only one person, he cannot heal all the sick in the world. He is accused of making the situation worse – Corona is spreading in the crowds of people who are looking for help from him. Allan’s authenticity is also doubted and some believe that he is Satan himself.

The poet’s parka is slipping further and further away from his goal of continuing his modest life. It soon dawns on him that there is only one way out of the Savior’s work.

Allan’s story ends with fantastic visions. And then Nielsen surprises. At the end of the book is another work, by Allan’s friend Bent Jørgensen The book of prejudices. Allan did not like the book, because in his opinion – contrary to what Bent imagines – the book contains Bent’s own prejudices instead of general prejudices.

Twenty pages of alphabetized prejudices dressed up as mini-essays is a rare dull read: “Copenhagenians are superficial and irresponsible”. “The police are mostly from Jutland and violent.” “Psychologists have mental health problems”.

And on the other hand: frankly, the prejudices written out in the open look just as ridiculous and false as they are. Maybe we should also write our own prejudices openly, for example in the lines reserved for this purpose at the end of the book.

Nielsen has managed to capture the way of life and existence of our time in his satirical novel. This is how it is. This is how we people of the 2020s are.