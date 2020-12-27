Book Review | A sad newspaper ad from December 1941 inspired Patric Modiano to write about a man who really lived

Nobel laureate Patrick Modiano goes through his own life and that of his parents at the same time in his novel. The book has the same things as the author’s production in general.

Novel

Patrick Modiano: Dora Bruder. Lotta Toivanen, Finland. WSOY. 158 s.

Patrick Modianon book Dora Bruder (1997) begins with a newspaper ad from the December 1941 Paris-Soir newspaper.

In it, parents ask after their missing 15-year-old daughter, Dora Bruder. Any observations are requested to be addressed to M. and Mme Bruder, 41 Boulevard Ornano, Paris.

For some pages, Modiano recalls his own relationship with the boulevard Ornano area and then moves on to think and investigate the fate of Dora Bruder. Documents, photographs, buildings, and memoirs construct a fragile but touching image of a 1941 Jewish girl in Paris.

At the same time, the author goes through her own and her parents ’lives and thinks about possible connections to Dora.

In the book there are the same things as the Nobel Laureate in Modiano’s production in general.

It is an attempt to find out what happened in the past. There are memories and secrets, there is also oblivion. There are relevant street names and places. There is a restrained writing style. There is an end where not everything is clear. And the pages are charmingly few.

Modiano’s books often somehow include France during the German occupation of the 1940s. Indeed, it is sometimes said that Modiano, born in Paris in 1945, deals with the German occupation and the traumas it causes in his works.

In a sense, this is the case, but perhaps it could be seen differently: perhaps the German occupation fascinates Modiano because it allows him to deal with oblivion, silence, loss, rejected memories, and the past around people.

Dora Bruder describes in particular when we cannot remember or cannot understand and when the past remains a mystery.

If a book has any ethos, then it is not so much that we never forget, but rather that We realize how much we will never even know.

Although not much is finally known about Dora herself in the book, she will not be forgotten any further, as after the publication of the book, one of the streets of Paris was named after her.