Book review | A one-handed private detective is now solving a bomb threat at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium

Tapani Bagge, a one-handed private detective, is living a fun life already in the 1950s.

Tapani Bagge: Bomb green tires. CrimeTime. 300 pp.

I met at Bagge (b. 1961) is a glove in his sympathetic project. Eight historical detective stories from the private detective Väinö Mujus have already appeared, of which perhaps only one part was more boring than the others.

In bomb green tires one handed, Tauno Fire looking Mujunen gets deputy mayor From Erik von Frenckell a call to which there is no answer. The 1952 Summer Olympics in Helsinki are about to start the day after tomorrow – and the opening ceremony is threatened with a bomb attack on the stadium. Straightforward Frenckell tells Mujusen to sign up as the detective chief for the summer games and prevent leaks.

This is how it is done in historical crime novels, but no detective story has been twisted worse than the Helsinki Olympics before. In the current fashion of historical detectives, the Olympics were used ten years ago Simo Pajunen in the work Black ring.

Productive Bagge is also known for hard-boiled crime novels, but the Mujus detective stories have plenty of warmth. The best thing is to have an understanding attitude towards all kinds of people.

These guys are, for example, Rane Ruuti and Mari Hilden, a young couple assisting a private investigator. Mari has proven herself to be a brisk and unassuming woman in her side gigs.

Rane puts bangs in the boxing career. Bagge playfully connects it to the Olympic theme as well. Rane is hired by the American Iso-by Ed Sanders as a training opponent. Yankki arrives at Jyry's familiar basement hall in Kallio. It's good to strive for a gold medal.

Bomb green rings -title refers to the Russian-made Pobeda pears. At the beginning of the 1950s, half of the taxis in Helsinki were dark green Pobedos, because import permits for western cars were still strictly limited.

The Soviet Union has a serious hand in the novel's two parallel plots. The readers of this very moment have been sized up with offers such as Great Russianness, the dictator's twin beings and Crimean orange juice.

The networks of Russians in the small country are of course the idea of ​​the entire Mujunen series.

Another great one the main idea of ​​the book series is to look at the history of Finnish detective literature. Bagge doesn't care about the writing style of a certain detective story writer. He builds the wholes more carefully or consciously than the old crime writers tapped into their novels.

Bagge's lovingly appreciated author Hugo Nousiainen also visits as a person. Nousiainen worked at the Criminal Investigation Center. He sifts through materials for Mujusen – and expresses his strong reservations about the overacting of the crime league members in his own Night watchmen– in the recent film adaptation of his book One night price. And Mujunen just had time to praise the film to the writer police.

Still, you don't have to be an expert to keep up with Tapani Bagge's forced, humorous grip.

Väinö Mujunen, almost 60, provides versatile bases for cross-sectioning. His dune positions include, in order, the police homicide squad, the security police EK-Valpo, military intelligence and, in peacetime, even a private detective. In the murder squad and in Valpo, Mujunen was still ambidextrous.

His caresses The Mujunen series will be joined by a master of retro styles Jussi Kaakinen cover photos.

Finland's most convincing retro covers are in harmony with the color motifs of the novels in the series. The novel series started in 2009 with the title White glow (with the year 1938). Since then it has been experienced, for example The blue ghost and Red shadow.