Book Review | A novel about decadent Berlin in the 1930s suggests two ways to respond when fascism rises and depression threatens

Erich Kästner describes in his exquisitely supple Berlin novel how both a cynic and an enlightened humanist fall at the mercy of destructive forces in the early 1930s.

Novel

Erich Kästner: Riding the Wind in Berlin (Der Gang vor die Hunden). Finnish Vesa Tapio Valo. Aviator. 294 pp.

of Weimar during the republic, Berlin always finds its way into books and films. Television series Babylon Berlin is the most successful example of this in recent years.

The time before the rise of National Socialism is fascinating: according to many books and films, a hectic and decadent life was lived in cabarets and cafes before the great upheaval.

by Erich Kästner novel Riding the wind in Berlin originally published in 1931. It strengthens the city’s reputation, but also brings additional nuances to the picture. We visit brothels, sit in cafes and go to cabaret. The latter offers some rather lousy shows.

The television series Babylon Berlin.

In any case it’s no wonder that a couple of years ago the novel was made into a movie again under its original name Fabian. Many find parallels to modern times in the novel and the film. There are, rising fascism, the struggle for a living and an overemphasis on sexuality.

Timeliness should not be exaggerated either. We always feel that we have lost our morals and live on the verge of collapse, sometimes for a reason. Riding the wind in Berlin presents two ways of reacting to the impending upheaval.

The main character Fabian walks around as other men, even cynically. He jokes at the expense of others and declares that he believes that “humanity as it is now” will only end up with “people killing each other or being satisfied with everything and ending their days out of sheer boredom”.

Fabian’s friend Labude, on the other hand, is planning a new society with the people of the spirit tribe, which would be based on enlightenment and social responsibility. However, the meeting after the initial enthusiasm ends in an argument.

Erich Kästner (1899–1974) is mostly known in Finland for his novels for young people, which appeared before the National Socialists came to power. They convey a lot of warmth and faith in the rising generation’s ability to sort out the messes created by adults. Kästner also wrote a lot of sharp usage poems.

Riding the wind in Berlin continues the same jewelry-free and supple sliding style, which has been called neo-business. The structure is episodic, even disjointed at first, but you will soon get the hang of the plot, as long as you get over the confusing scene at the beginning, which Fabian finds himself in after the swing club.

There is a plot in the novel, even though it is mainly based on situational descriptions.

Fabian first does a good job as an advertising editor, but still gets fired, apparently because of his arrogant behavior. He doesn’t like bosses or anyone else. And when a Nazi and a Communist fight with guns in the street, he takes them both to the hospital.

It becomes clear that neither trend is to Fabian’s liking at all.

Erich Kästner photographed in 1969.

Like no was Kästner’s too. He believed in enlightenment as his guiding star, a prominent writer of the 18th century Gotthold Ephraim Lessing, which is also mentioned in the novel, although the idea of ​​the Enlightenment is mainly represented by the friend Labude. Things go badly for him because he is pranked by a university assistant and thinks that his long-drawn-out dissertation will be rejected.

His girlfriend also leaves him, and Fabian experiences the same fate, just when he has found a sense of closeness. The women presented in the novel have to live at the expense of men.

Otherwise, the economic crisis is visible everywhere, except perhaps in the wallets of a couple of pohatas and the founders of an illegal male brothel. The collapse of 1929, due to US loans and investments, hit Germany harder than other countries.

For good ideas it goes badly in the final years of the Weimar Republic, that’s known, and Kästner already knew that when he wrote the novel. A war is coming, maybe a civil war. Also the name of the reconstructed, uncensored version of the ice cream Der Gang vor die Hunden refers to hunning, if not to being destroyed.

The Nazis threw Kästner’s novel into the book bin of 1933. However, the writer persisted without going into exile and even got it Goebbels with permission to write the screenplay for the 1943 Munchhausen film.

After the war, his only significant work remained Diary 45which describes the end of the war and the shock that Kästner experienced after realizing the reality of the concentration camps.

Probably because of that Riding the wind in Berlin didn’t get the sequel about the Nazi era that Kästner planned, like the Finnish translator Vesa Tapio Valo says in his meritorious afterwords.

Instead, he continued to write cabaret texts and a couple of children’s novels. The lightness of the cabaret style is also transmitted to the novel now translated into Finnish.

In addition, Kästner led the re-established German Pen club and fought not only for freedom of speech but also for peace.