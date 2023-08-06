Book review | A novel about a 19th-century poet’s family is both modern and delightfully epochal

Vappu Kannas’ second historical novel takes you to the passions and intrigues surrounding Emily Dickinson.

Novel

Vappu Kannas: The Book of Bumblebees. S&S. 382 pp.

I would be hoped for To the book of bumblebees some kind of preface.

However, not as an introduction to the topic or as an informative reading guide, but on the contrary as an encouragement not to think at all about the real people whose stages it is based on.

Vappu Kankansen the second historical novel is the fiction of an American poet legend by Emily Dickinson (1830–1886) of the family.

Its fates, controversies and eccentricity in general captured Kannas when he visited Dickinson’s home museum in Massachusetts in 2012. “I knew I would write about it someday,” he says in the afterwords of the novel.

Of course, they are also necessary, a small guide on how the author gained readers only posthumously and later also an immortal reputation due to his modern expression.

Especially women writers have been deeply touched by both the texts and the character.

I noticed myself however, that I read the novel for too long as some kind of documentary, and that’s exactly what I would have liked to warn the reader about.

Instead, the attention should be focused right from the start on the skillfully constructed story, its characters, who, despite their names, are of course entirely the creations of the novelist, and how nicely the language bends depending on who uses it.

After his lyrical debut, Vappu Kannakse (b. 1984) has developed into an excellent and original prose writer.

His strength seems to be the epic story of the 19th century, where the strong wishes and aspirations of people (mainly women) often go unfulfilled.

Now for the frame story says Dickinson’s powerful family servant Maggie, who after Emily’s death becomes the reluctant possessor of her poems.

Dickinson wrote a lot, but almost nothing was published during her lifetime. Instead, he sent poems to his loved ones, who confusedly stored them in lockers and trunks.

After the death, their strange quarrel began about who succeeds in bringing the lyrics to the public and cherishes the author’s memory the best.

Is that frustrated little sister Lavinia? Or sister-in-law Susan, a writer herself? Or the equally literary gifted family friend Mabel Todd, with whom Dickinson’s brother Austin had a long affair?

All they get In the book of bumblebees own voice and a series of monologues, and the story is also told in fictional letters and diaries.

In fact, the only one who says nothing is the poet himself – and yet it is he who controls the family, its passions and ideals.

Kannas reacts understanding all his characters. They grow up to be multi-dimensional, perhaps too modern in some of their ideas, but functional and interesting in this story.

Lavinia Dickinson’s role in life remains the role of caretaker and housekeeper until, after her sister’s death, she joins forces with her brother’s mistress and begins to prepare poems found in caches for publication.

Mabel Todd, on the other hand, is a ruthless climber who charms and swallows people, both men and women. On the other hand, he also has a sympathetic energy, after all, he is “above all alive” in Amherst’s tough bourgeois-academic community.

The love for Austin is very real, and besides, Mabel would like to love everyone else, especially Emily, in order to leave her well-deserved mark in world history.

His story is also told by the betrayed wife Susan, from whom we also learn that her husband Austin was not as dear to her as Emily in the beginning. In Kannäs’s story, the love between two women is true, even if hidden.

And, of course, the already mentioned Maggie, an outspoken witness outside both the triangle drama and the subsequent court proceedings.

To history the underlying story with its scandals and grudges could be Humming Ridge about the world, and such prose is certainly one of Kannäs’s inspirations. He knows the era he is talking about, loves it and its literature.

Therefore, the reader who swings with pleasure Brontë’s of siblings and LM Montgomery in narration, also enjoys From the book of bumblebees. The atmosphere is genuine, and you get absorbed in it nicely.

On the other hand, the novel has a structure whose fragmentation and changes in time levels and perspectives make it solidly modern. So it’s not tournament entertainment, but a carefully thought-out psychological treatise on the internal use of power in one (comfortable and civilized) family.

The end result is lush: in addition to lyrical monologues, there are enough flapping muslins and ansar plants, but also travel diseases, miscarriages and sex behind locked doors.

The most fascinating however, the focus is always on Emily Dickinson’s quiet, withdrawn character. His meaning—of poetry, of literature—drives everyone else around him.

In the first place, of course, this concerns the women living in their various cages in the novel, and there is something sad and something very handsome about it at the same time.

For everyone The book of bumblebees among women, it is Emily Dickinson with her mythical hermit characters and mystical texts that offers meaning to life. He is like a revelation from another, future world. Without him, they wouldn’t exist either.

But on the other hand – I wouldn’t be him without them and their efforts.