Book Review | A nightmare reveals beneath the ice of the peaks – Tiina Raevaara’s novelty offers the best excitement of the moment

Raevaara combines thriller and horror into a nicely tuned plot.

Novel

Tiina Raevaara: The Polar Vortex. Like. 317 s.

Tiina Raevaara has had time to publish novels that mix fantasy and horror. At first, also in the spirit of the so-called newcomer, the turmoil of fuzzy forces.

Now he seems to have found the best ways to work. The result is a compelling science thriller that combines the features of a horror story.

Last year Double thread introduced researcher Erika, who is even involved in illegal genetic engineering research. Now In the polar vortex he has fled his past as a marine scientist to Svalbard.

There, a number of Finns experience a landslide when the glacier has melted. The molten water reveals a threat to the entire population of two thousand Longyearbyen.

Maybe to the rest of the world.

Eerika’s work picture changes abruptly when the molten earth reveals something worth exploring. His boss Kirsi finds a protozoan that was not known before.

It turns out that when it enters the human body, unpredictable things happen. The character changes, and the victim eventually ends up in the grip of rabies.

There is also enough concealment for Kirsi, who seeks fame as the inventor of a new organism by any means. And other Finns in the area are not necessarily what they present. Erika’s life is turbulent in many directions.

To top it all off, someone secretly goes to the lab to get dangerous samples.

And that’s not all. A journalist appears at the scene, making a book about Erika’s former friend, who is from prison. The man will not give up when the data needs to be piled up. Erika’s past threatens to be revealed, and always someone comes up with a blackmail with their information.

The daughter was born by unusual means.

Raevaara weaves the plot better and more compulsively than ever. Even the side plots work and intertwine together, like a body that freezes the bodies of the rich to be awakened later. The matter is being tested in the living.

The institution has a crucial role to play, as does the fact that the military forces of the great powers are on duty in Svalbard in violation of the treaties.

Just a couple of times an unbelievable twist erupts into the story.

The polar bear is one of the hallmarks of the region and poses a constant threat to humans. Be that as it may, the animal paws according to the picture just when a greater danger has to be solved with a gun.

In the style and persuasiveness of their portraits Polar vortex has a good detective level. So it can also be recommended to those readers who want a variation on everyday murder stories. Admittedly, there are still enough bodies.

The title of the book strongly refers to the climate. However, there is little talk of climate change. One fire talk about human actions is involved, after all, and the keeper is also a surprise, not a Finnish batch guide.

Admittedly, a whole host of dystopias about climate change have already appeared, so a smaller-scale treatment of the subject seems adequate and appropriate. The glacier is melting, it poses a surprising threat, and there is no need to sharpen it any further.

At least this time.