Book Review | A new biography of Claes Andersson shows the tireless helper of others who himself was a few times on the very last edge

Claes Andersson’s biography by Riitta Kylänpää is rich and a bit jumping.

Biography

Riitta Kylänpää: A curious mind. The life of Claes Andersson. Siltala. 352 s.

Three years ago everything went right for the reporter Riitta Kylänpää in the book Pentti Linkola – man and legend. He got it according to his merits, Tieto-Finlandia.

Now Claes Andersson (1937–2019) biography does not go.

The reasons are, above all, the multidisciplinary nature of the target person and the overwhelming amount of already written literature alone. When Anderson himself – the author and the subject have time to sit for many long sessions – and other interviewees are quoted frequently, the author’s own voice is fragmented and inevitably almost disappears.

Diversity creates problems in choosing a story line. Do you alternately follow Andersson, a psychiatrist, writer, athlete, musician, politician, workaholic, father, lover, messenger, shame or panic disorder, and fear of death? Or are you trying to carry all the dimensions in parallel somehow? That’s the puzzle.

The MP is playing ball.­

In addition, the chapters in the book are so short that the narrative doesn’t really have time to start pulling when you’re already jumping a particle elsewhere.

Thus Curious mind threatens to clot in itself as a scrapbook of the best pieces of exceptionally interesting material.

Rarely does a completely glorious and good book of power like this be criticized for not being excellent.

Biography Andersson certainly deserves, although many already think he knows the man based on his numerous personal works, dozens of interviews, and hundreds of performances. Kylänpää offers an aggregate and reliable sample of all this.

I don’t see revolutionary surprises inside.

Unless, however, how Andersson – the tireless helper of others – a few times was on the last edge of it all because of his anxieties, fears, and despair. Ready to jump.

He who, viewed from the side, seemed to know just about everything, down to charm. And if you didn’t know then you learned, as a civilized and always evolving person does.

Andersson worked as a doctor on call at the alcoholic’s residence in Ruoholahti in the late 1960s.­

Perhaps helping drunks and other disadvantaged people in society was associated with the bourgeois boy’s rebellion against the domination of a petty bourgeois, a skimpy, and a harsh father. But above all, according to Andersson himself, it was the result of a “young man’s natural sense of justice,” so not so much any leftism.

That’s what he heard through Andersson’s speeches and writings. It also explains his appreciation across party lines: after all, everyone has sometimes been young. Ideals just cringe at the journey.

At a gig in Storyville in March 2002.­

In Andersson’s case, that was not the case. Or perhaps enough that radicalism matured into pragmatism. Probably with that change, his own father finally accepted him.

“In hospitals, he had seen that most mentally ill people could not talk about their difficult experiences, and wanted to give shape to that dumbness in his poems,” Kylänpää writes. “He believed that when shared, pain, sorrow, and loneliness lose some of the destruction they contained.”

His own difficulties were a source of creativity for him.

Politics, or common issues, was considered by Andersson to be too important a part of existence to be left to be cared for by people who do not acknowledge their weakness and brokenness. For a person who considers himself intact cannot be trusted.

Political sweat together with Paavo Lipponen in June 1995.­

As a sign of his humanity, Minister Andersson carried a loose shoulder bag, not a briefcase.

Andersson’s extensive and versatile fiction and non-fiction production as well as plays and auditions with their daily newspaper critiques Riitta Kylänpää carries with it perhaps unnecessarily diligently in the portrait.

Admittedly, the cross-section of large-scale production helps to decide which part of the outputs seems to be the most sustainable.

Poetry, of course. The life that falls on them with their contradictions and the other, deeply experiencing and cherishing its only treasure of openness, sweep their readers into spirit and blood naturally like wine.

My own case study is this:

In its entirety, both in Swedish and Pentti Saaritsan a poem included in Kylänpää’s work in Finnish Etude for the summer breeze brings me back like a magic somewhere 30 years back to the Gothenburg Book Fair, where Claes Andersson spins – as if right now – in a large hall his listeners a few words:

”Hon går med vinden i sitt hår / Jag älskar Hennes sätt att gå / Jag älskar Hennes sätt att gå / med vinden i sitt hår / Jag älskar sättet / vinden går i Hennes hår / och vindens sätt / att gå i Hennes hår älskar när hon går … ”

So simple, so intimate, so lovely. Blissful word music.

The loving part is not bad, although happiness is a different matter. But even a lover may not have words for his experience. Andersson gave them.