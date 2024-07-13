Book Review | A mother’s fear drives her daughter out of the house with terrible consequences, Vigdis Hjorth once again writes masterfully about trauma

Book review|Vigdis Hjorth’s third translation deals with the shocking relationship between fiction and reality.

Novel

Vigdis Hjorth: Replay. (Gjentäkeken). Finnish Katriina Huttunen. S&S. 160 pp.

Maternal the fear started when my daughter’s period started. The mother’s fear nestles under the daughter’s skin, in her head and in her heart. The girl tries to run away, but the mother is everywhere.

Vigdis Hjorthin (b. 1959) the title of the novel published last year and the theme of the eternal return it contains, it is hard not to read the popular Norwegian author’s previous translations. Hjorth repeatedly returns to the mother relationship, as if tearing open a wound that flares up again and again.

Thematically Reiteration forming a kind of precursor Katriina Huttunen for works translated into Finnish Hereditary factors and Is mother dead? and completes their trilogy with a youth portrait.

This time, the main character and the narrator of his own youth story is an anonymous writer who has traveled around cultural events talking about the relationship between reality and fiction. The main character is therefore the closest of the characters in the trilogy to the real Hjorth, who has been allowed to talk about the same topic since he published his autofictional novel Hereditary factors.

The work caused tremors in the cultural field of Norway – and a tearing family feud.

But precisely because of this kind of blurring of the border between the real and the imaginary world Reiteration warns. So let’s focus on the imaginary.

Protagonist going to listen to a Christmas carol concert. He watches the power struggle taking place next to him, which is fought by a sullen young girl and her angry mother over taking off her winter coat. The situation throws the main character back to his own teenage years and especially to the first autumn of high school.

The setting is based on a traditional coming-of-age story, the center of which is the sexual awakening and longing for freedom of a young person growing up in a petty-bourgeois neighborhood. But as usual, Hjorth stirs up subsurface tensions from the family’s hushed secrets.

As a young girl, the main character did not yet understand why her mother treated her with such hysterical fear. The mother used everything, felt her daughter’s skin and looked for signs of corruption, i.e. tobacco, alcohol and boys. Mother was full of rage and baseless accusations.

Mother’s fear set things in motion. First, the girl learned to internalize her mother’s gaze and began to observe herself, the beginning of destruction smoldering inside her. Secondly, defiance arose in him. It made her follow her friends into a forbidden world of hotties and boys with their hands lost in their bras in the dark corners of house parties.

The reader learns that something really bad will follow from all this.

Hjorth knows how to masterfully play with the reader’s expectations. The plot thickens towards something fatal, which the adult narrator remembers even 48 years later. When the inexperienced girl walks into the bedroom with the older boy, will she find out that her mother was right?

Hjorth skilfully moves the story and its tones from anxiety to humor and from there back to total darkness.

Little by little, it also becomes clear that our narrator, who remembers his youth, is not necessarily the most reliable of them all. He says that he understood early on the importance of good and even slightly colored stories. When a girl’s diary falls into the wrong hands, she learns something shocking about the consequences of mixing fact and fiction:

“Imagination can have a greater meaning than reality, the meaning can be more genuine.”

Reiteration can be seen in the language, structure and plot of the work. Repetition is an essential part of family dynamics, where roles and activities grind the same tracks: the girl longs for freedom but has to return to the mother’s horror and hysteria, to which the father says: “Leave the girl alone.”

Repetition is a common element of trauma narratives. In trauma fiction, it is often intertwined with combat, and so it is in this case as well. The grown-up narrator already knows what the truth is, which in that fateful fall was slightly cracked, but which he rejected when he was still young. He knows where the real crime took place – and what the mother already knew:

“He guessed or knew more about me and what had happened to me than I did.”

Despite the heavy subject, Hjorth writes well. He forces the reader to stand on his toes, to thirst and fear the truth. It is also difficult to imagine a better Finnish translator for Hjorth’s text than Katriina Huttunen, who has an unfailing sense of language.

The appearance of the physical work and Elina Warstan designed cover.

