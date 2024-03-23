Book review | A middle-class man finds himself a homosexual in Barcelona, ​​but the book remains on its scaffolding like Gaudí's church

The novelty of the psychotherapist-writer describes the consciousness of a man fleeing the middle class well, but is brutal as a whole.

Novel

Jussi Sudenlehti: Riot. WSOY. 295 pp.

Middle class a Finnish man escapes the responsibilities of family life on a working holiday in a southern city. A long suppressed homosexuality takes over when he sees a Moroccan man playing a trumpet on a street corner.

When his wife Santtu and daughter return to Finland, Mikael stays there, nominally to write an article about Barcelona for a travel magazine. In reality, he gets to know the night life of the city and the reality of the poorer population with devotion together with his new lover, the “you” of the novel.

Versatile a writer, also working as a psychotherapist Jussi Sudenlehten the third novel Riot immerses itself in the tradition of Finnish middle-class description and criticism, which is already full of works. The setting feels fresher, for example Milja Sarkolan in the new one My psychiatrist-in a novel where a heterosexual relationship becomes an object of desire instead of a boring refuge or a toxic tangle of problems.

Closer A riot will come by Christer Kihlman production, such as A person who was shocked (1971), published at a time when homosexuality was classified as a crime and a disease. There is no corresponding social motivation A riot at the time of writing there is no, so the novel seeks a sense of danger from the exotic-feeling struggles of the south.

Since the city is Barcelona and there is a fight for the independence of Catalonia, sometimes fiercely, Mikael becomes a one-man independence movement. The old formulas must be broken and return to the diversity of nature, like an architect Antoni Gaudí did when planning Barcelona. Gradually, Mikael's grip on reality falters – or, depending on the point of view, his consciousness is connected to the city's subconscious.

The term reverie is used in psychoanalysis for the meeting of the inner world of two or more people. On a more everyday basis, the word can be translated into Finnish as daydreaming. The short reveries that punctuate the chapters of the novel also lead Mikael's actions to an increasing extent – ​​from hookahs to more and more violent acts, group sex and finally street fights and participation in a violent riot.

Michael's the magazine story he is working on becomes a novel-like description of Gaudí's life and his supposed homosexuality. For a fictional magazine thirsty for travel tips, the description doesn't seem to fit, but apparently it does for the second part of this novel. Although Gaudí is talked about a lot throughout the book and many of his key sites are visited, this part remains detached.

“ The novel is at its best a description of how our desires need an unknown object.

It's easy for Mikael to write about an architect who closely guarded his private life, another one like himself, but more fascinating. The novel is at its best a description of how our desires need an unknown object – from which we then shape into something similar to our own needs. Mikael's unnamed street singer lover is an emphatically narrated person, completely unpredictable – and the most intriguing type in this novel.

Between the book is about falling into cheap exoticism and, for example, romanticizing poverty together with its narrator. At its sharpest, it feels like a criticism of them – one that also understands the inevitability of the phenomena it criticizes. In Sudenlehti's previous work Melancholia both the theme of the title and the social dimension were treated more consistently.

Riot stuck to its scaffolding as a novel like Gaudí's famous church Sagrada Familia, but without the feeling of a masterpiece under construction. The interesting characters developed in the beginning, such as Santu's mother, who influences Mikael's toxic relationship, are quickly forgotten from the picture completely.

Santtu, on the other hand, is sometimes a woke feminist, sometimes a chauvinist – in a way that doesn't seem motivated. The novel is attractively written and offers insights as well, but the finish, which drags down to the point of proofreading, evokes the feeling that apart from loose hits, there is nothing more to offer this time.

In the audiobook era, the accusing finger also points to the publishing house. The appearance and readability of art prose, which is primarily read on paper, should be invested on a different level if the loss of readers of the genre is to be avoided.