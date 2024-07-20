Book review | A man’s peak year routine consists of “one satanic roller coaster and bouncy castle”

Book review|Jani Nieminen’s sensitive and maladjusted main character’s experiences of a family with children and the kooks of the publishing house remind Petri Tamminen’s vulnerability.

Novel

Jani Nieminen: Aijäharaa. Oak. 271 pp.

Jani Nieminen (b. 1973) poems and first novel Closet (2019) form a loosely autobiographical saga. The childhood of JaniBoy or “Poet Nieminen” coincides with the coastal Autokaupunki. Prolonged puberty is planted in Alamo in southern Pohja, the school years of heartbreak fall in the suburbs of Espoo.

In Aija branch comes across familiar places and characters, but the narrator is now an early middle-aged writer, Kristian. He is left to take care of the little Aapeli boy. The purpose is to promote the following script based on home care support.

Nothing will come of it. Rush hour everyday life is “one satan’s roller coaster and bouncy castle”. Kristian watches reality series, eats Nutella cakes and puddings. The stomach grows and the knee hurts.

In this family, the father surfs baby forums and calls health advice. The slow-moving apartment’s drains and airy dishwasher emphasize Kristian’s feelings of inadequacy as a man. You can’t keep track of mortgage interest rates and invoice due dates either.

Instead if that’s the case SpongeBob Haavikon or Cricket Turkan poetry quotes, you can trust Kristian’s memory.

He considers his wife, screenwriter Saaraa Kristian, to be the most Finno-Swedish Finn. So positive, sunny and confident. Saara is at home in women’s magazines and international cooperation patterns.

Now Saara is leaving for Lisbon to work on a TV series based on the book by Nordic noir detective messiah Ejnar Elstad. Ejnar is a articulate, sculpturally tanned figure. It is not difficult to guess the threat images developed by Kristian.

At the playground, Kristian shields himself from the world behind his scruffy basic look. The capital region has too much laughter, fun and fake focus on performance.

“ Bursting words and slapstick are Nieminen’s specialty.

Nieminen describes the sensitive man’s outsideness and misfit in two worlds. Ostrobothnia roots are associated with the legacy of not speaking and the threat of fists. But Kristianis is also not in the hifi lifestyle bubbles of the urban creative class.

Kristian can’t get the internal, belittling and mocking comment track out of his head. What if the same mentality catches Aapeli? Is there a risk that the child’s life will also be ruined?

Motherfucker turns the plight of its main character into black humor and sitcom. There is vigorous self-deprecation, of the young by Philip Roth or Petri Tamminen in spirit.

The city person’s apparent freedom turns out to be a big prison, like Sisko Savonlahti excellent first born Maybe this summer everything will change (2018).

The author does not unwilling to stick to strict everyday realism, but swimming along in fables and stream of consciousness.

Right on the first pages of the novel, the Breakfast buffet at the beach restaurant in Hanko changes Jenni Vartiainen into a timed musical.

We are trying to take a family vacation in Hanko. A stroller getting stuck in the beach sand reflects the futility of all efforts.

The showdown at the family therapist’s office resembles the script of an American middle-class comedy. Crackling words and slapstick are Nieminen’s specialty anyway.

Still, the union of two artists is not just a struggle for their own creative time. Sometimes life is like by Pedro Almodovar from the movie, sometimes the smell of coffee made in a nut pan wafts through the apartment and Edith Piaf magic.

As in these in novels, the solution to the narrator’s impasse is often sought in a road trip and the life instructions of an older colleague. Life artist and the terror of publishing houses, Heinonen is also from the vastness, “where God lives and where the sun falls”.

A joint men’s trip to Ostrobothnia means hanging out with local originals, as well as making a preliminary agreement with the past. At least Kristian is thinking about the possibility of turning sensitivity and craziness into an asset.

Maybe this kind of combo is needed. Both in writing, in marriage and in father’s work.