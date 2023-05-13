Book review | A manic patient builds a Cucumber Manhattan

Eerik from Satu Vasantola’s novel is a psychotic charmer and the Che Guevara of Finland who lost his migration. He promises high-rise buildings with a sea view to those who lost everything in the recession.

Novel

Fairy tale Vasantola: When father bought Merenkurkku. Oak. 256 pp.

Early summer the early mornings and the evenings that stretch into the night can mean for others the beginnings of the swing of the gods.

Vasantola’s fairy tale (b. 1965) of the third novel When dad bought Merenkuku the narrator weakly watches the change in his father, who suffers from bipolar disorder.

Normally discouraged in his studio, Eerik puts on his dancing shoes, a collared shirt and a silk tie. Argentinian tango roars on vinyl. The step lightly carries over the hall stack.

Then the father will know. You can only guess the routes. Trots, hotels, nightclubs and dance floors are strong bets. Likewise, the scenes of the greatness of the past world, from the state hotel of Imatra under the vaulted ceilings of Savonlinna.

The pattern has been repeated for countless summers: the narrator, his brother and Villieno activate their three-person rescue patrol. The clock is ticking, because of the father’s little boy’s grin and boisterous laughter, it’s an average of three weeks into compulsory treatment.

Let’s live the beginning of the 2010s. The daughter is an “incompetent part-time teacher” and a first-time mother. The calculated time looms in August.

Episodes of paranoia follow the antics of Eerik’s man of the world. At the height of his psychosis, the father is taking revenge for the events of the depression. He is looking for a cunning bank manager and tries to hire bodyguards to support him. Even the daughter is not spared from threats.

The biggest fear is still related to the life growing in the narrator’s womb, Otus, which he and his partner Lauri are waiting for.

What if devils are inherited? What if the fetus unknowingly carries the lies and secrets of the father’s family from the dangerous landscapes of North Karelia?

Bottom mother on the side you can find Villieno, Kiikarieno, Uumajaeno and Kakkueno, as well as Sökötäti, Virvelitäti and Permistat.

The easy-going originals and life artists of the family are like Vilja-Tuulia Huotarisen (b. 1977) about poems.

It’s not all about genes, or childhood silence and the threat of violence.

Eerik’s illness broke out after the rollercoaster ride of the 1980s and 90s. First, a lottery win hit the spot, thanks to which the construction entrepreneur from Central Uusimaa could expand as much as he wanted. Foreign currency loans were poured down the throat.

Then he started pulling on all the doors. Eerik’s wife got caught driving drunk. From trips to Rhodes and Mallorca, with the recession, families with children went back to poverty.

Even less is heartbreaking.

Author and Helsingin Sanomat editor Vasantola has not hidden the autobiographical basis of his novelty novel.

However, it is about fiction. Even in the sense that in the end the daughter doesn’t even know what is true and what is false in her father’s stories.

Beautiful lies collide with the frenzy of the avenger. Veri is drawn to big bills and to massage Mersu stores.

Eerik organizes Kellokoski from the closed department Barack Obama’s and Vladimir Putin peace meeting, but at the same time have a heated exchange of messages with the first lady of the USA Michelle’s with.

Dad also gets moving bursts of social conscience. He promises a salary increase for the nurses and jobs for those laid off from the paper mills. The purpose is to raise the red soil policy to a new glory, to restore the mark or immediately the D-mark.

Utopian whores are crystallized in the scenery of the Raippaluoto bridge and the world heritage site of the Merenkurku Archipelago. There is still an artificial island that will rise there one day. Tower houses with a sea view are available for those burdened by work and those who lost everything in the recession.

In connection with the parliamentary elections at the beginning of April, there was talk of “revenge of the regions”. Perhaps Eerik would have collected a decent vote, correcting abuses in the recession and emigration loss-Finland As Che Guevara.

And why does the daughter have to drive all over Finland with a cold heart and pay his debts and hospital fees?

Vasantola movingly describes the telephone barrage faced by relatives of chronic patients. The health center is advised to call the emergency center and from there back to the nearest emergency room. The police don’t take the delusional man on a revenge spree seriously.

“ It would be easy to imagine Vasantola’s book as the basis of a road trip-themed movie.

I’ll tell you nothing helps but to keep a cool head and memorize the sections of the Mental Health Act.

Mental illnesses from the perspective of relatives are also familiar Elina Hirvonen (b. 1975) from books. Likewise, situations where a child has to grow up far too early.

The daughter searches for her father and tries to get the authorities involved before something worse happens. Eerik runs away with a gentleman’s thief, waltzing in his muscles and shining shoes at full speed.

The cat and mouse game across summer Finland has a thriller-like intensity. It would be easy to imagine Vasantola’s book as the basis of a road trip-themed movie.

His in his previous novel All lost (2020) is also a wild father and daughter scene. At the beginning of it, we live in the 1960s. Father is an angel maker, little Annu is the hygiene officer for illegal abortions.

There is sometimes a danger of whining around tough topics. They don’t even try to see anything else from the canker veins.

Vasantola’s sensual narrative includes all the tones and sounds of life.

The self-narrator’s power book travels Toni Morrison My people, my love (1987). He blares from the car stereo Nina Simonewho, despite all the humiliations, had “eyes, soul and sex”.

The history of African-American slavery is naturally woven into the story of the Finnish family curse and freedom from childhood trauma.