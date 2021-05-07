Book Review | A man is a living dead when he has to forcibly grow into a narrow role model – Juhani Brander continues the urban landscape now in the novel

Juhani Brander, who has been a writer for almost 20 years, publishes his first novel, which tells about growing up with a man in a critical way.

Novel

Juhani Brander: A bridge over the years. Siltala. 428 s.

Juhani Branderin last year The death of a man was a welcome and observant speech on toxic masculinity. There had been a lot of talk about the subject before, but as if from outside. Thus, a personal description of the dangers of the narrow-man model provided a much-needed surface of identification for numerous men identified as growing up between the pitcher and the fist.

The death of a man was also an interesting opening in relation to the author’s previous production. Works by a small circle, such as a post-Mellerian poem and The list (2014), Brander, which has been publishing experimental curiosities for a couple of decades, received considerable publicity and thousands of readers – with a sensitive essay book. The book industry is certainly not the same.

Now Brander has written his first novel, which is not very surprising. A recent successful author trying to capitalize attention by investing in a traditional value item in the industry could be more cynical to think. Bridge over the years however, stands on its own, feels full-bodied and matured for a long time.

As a guide to reading a novel the previous essay is still a valid game. It is still a narrow role for the man to be forcibly raised, in the absence of alternatives. Immediately from the first lines the gender boundary is painted with chalk on the asphalt:

“Dad drove the car and Mom painted her lips. It was an order that Jonny recognized as part of other families as well. Dads didn’t paint their lips and mothers didn’t drive a car. ”

The story of the main character, Jonny from Turku, is told in the form of a developmental novel from a period of twenty years, from a kindergarten in the 1980s to a university world in the early 2000s. The book is a rather rare description of the upper class in Finnish literature, which even brings the core family to pieces when it is grated. Christer Kihlman production.

A closer point of comparison is with a colleague from Turku Riku Korhonen, which has excelled not only in the city but also in depicting family life and social change. Comparing the novel to Korhonen’s production means that it is at least good.

Jonny’s father is banker Jerker Kivilinna, who thrives in the 1980s but collapses like the sector he represents in the recession of the 1990s. Mother Karin comes from a Swedish family of old money, whose traditions in the novel are represented by Jonny’s alcoholic grandmother Christine.

On a mythical level, Grandma’s story of God, Miesman, who has all the power in poor Finland, also ends the world he created: “That day Miesman presses for the last time and then finishes everything.” The man follows Jonny from childhood to adulthood.

The family is moving to an eco-house in the Turku Aurinkolaakso detached house area, which has now been swallowed by the adjacent Runosmäki suburb. The thing feels symbolic. Although toxic masculinity lives on, Bridge over the years is precisely a description of the past world. One in which a man gets rich and sports and fights and falls in shame, a woman looks and admires and suffers quietly, and all achievements are measurable.

Mythical in the description of the strata and the world of the child, Brander excels: a magical little Macondo can be baked from a suburb of Turku.

The competitive squirrel wheel of adults does not relax even at yard parties where children are observant statisticians. If any detail is mentioned in the work, even “Marcel Proust’s Mustache,” it happens for a reason. Numerous memorabilia such as the famous Madeleine cake for adults who grew up at the end of the last millennium have been placed in the book.

Jonny gets quite a cultural upbringing and gets used to reading and appreciating art that the walls of the banking family are wrong about. In the school world, things have to be kept secret.

Yet Jonny’s family also steers him more or less straightforwardly towards male competition. A childhood friend is a neighbor girl named Korvenpiä, who has a lively imagination and restless stuff. Parents go to great lengths to get Jonny to play masculine games with the boys in his own reference group.

Growing apart with punk-Korvenpiä as a teenager has been described touchingly: there is no more to talk about on a school trip, it used to have a whole enchanted world. Korvenpiä walks out of Jonny’s life.

In that essay book it is possible to interpret and talk about alternative worlds, the novel eventually remains a rather deterministic picture of male culture.

At times, and especially towards the end, when Jonny is a lonely student boy who enjoys the city’s wastelands, the narrator also gets excited about the essayistic tearing, but the world of the book remains closed. Could the collective image of men be different, and where would the change begin? This is at most alluded to by the novel, which may also be its strength.

Addressing is avoided – and at least art has shown what it has been like.