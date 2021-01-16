Book Review | A funny political tragedy arises when Kekkonen’s imaginary diaries can be found in the wall of the FAQ archive

Timo J. Tuikka plays with Urho Kekkonen’s diaries. The gaps in history are filled with the power of the imagination.

Timo J. Tuikka: Kekkonen’s secret diaries. Docendo. 352 s.

History researcher Timo J. Tuikan (b. 1975) life work seems to focus on the president Urho Kekkonen life work. He has been in his presidential wrestling for a couple of decades – from the Kekkos dissertation and Kaarlo Hillilä from his biography to later more humorous volumes. What else is there?

Kekkonen’s secret diaries is a political entertainment reading book. As if by chance, Tuikka had found a unified diary of the principal’s most hidden thoughts in the wall gap of the Orimattila FAQ archive. A complete series of notes from the presidency – a giant bang for political history!

The still life is joking: precise knowledge of Kekkos is combined with free flight of thought. When the study of history never achieves complete certainty about everything, let us imagine the gaps.

It is Tuika’s method, and the reader can guess the current mixing ratio of truth and forging.

One or two the example is likely to illuminate the imagination to play with facts.

Vennamon when he separated from the peasants’ union in 1959, Kekkonen recalls his shoreless opportunism, and sums it up: “Vennamo is a man of idea. His ideals are anger, resentment, revenge, and bitterness. … The brotherhood has nothing to lose. Men of that kind are the most dangerous. ”

“Tamminiemi magic night”, with its railroad 60th anniversary celebrations, the FAQ praises Khrushchev ran at a young age for a hundred seconds of speeding in 11 seconds. The Kremlin chief prefers: “‘ It doesn’t bring anything yet, ’” Nikita banged her hand on the thigh and said she had won the sprint of her life when she had time. Stalin after death to execute Berijan before Lavrenti him. ”

Nikita’s flight 1964 is a bitter piece. “My biggest mistake was to establish a friendship between the countries for a friendship. My blue eyes were an unforgivable mistake, ”Urho regrets the whiskey in his hand. “The Soviet system is always stronger than its leader.”

“Nikita and I had already practically shook hands on the return of Vyborg. Leonid has a couple of years of foreplay ahead and will he put a patch on the door after that? ”

So night frosts like a note crisis Tuikka crunches somewhat.

When the Nordek project collapsed in 1969, the prime minister Koivisto penetrates the jamin to Tamminiemi. Kekkonen is in pain: “It is impossible to take care of the country’s affairs with him when incomprehensible Turku words are answered in response to all practical problems.”

At the time of the loneliness, the Coalition is stuck in opposition, but the gang is thirsty – by all means. In the spring of 1977, a young member of the Coalition Party, “Ilkka”, goes to sort out his party colleagues for pro-Soviet and anti-Soviet.

“I don’t know yet if Ilkka-boy is even a dangerous fool when he seems to take the foreign policy liturgy for real,” Kekkonen wonders – and philosophizes: “Political reality is a contractual illusion. That is why the illusion must not be broken. ”

On the 80th anniversary the presidential era is beginning to be over. “I got a commemorative coin, a stamp, an icebreaker, two parks, an institute, a walk test, three highways and a street,” he records conscientiously but no longer gets excited.

Tuikka draws the end of the diary together with its beginning. In August 1981, he steps behind a smoke sauna in Orimattila Viktor Vladimirovia reminiscent of the gentleman – to break the relationship that Kekkonen made to the Soviet intelligence at the Hotel Strand in Stockholm during the night of December 8, 1943.

The wording is narrow.

“This is always just as hard to say, but our collaboration is coming to an end,” the mustache man apologizes.

“It’s nothing, and I never genuinely committed to our partnership when you, too, got my consent by cheating,” the president growls.

“So it must be that the scammer cheated the scammer.”

At the same time, the diary ends. The job is done. “I was the worst enemy of my soul, but Finland’s best friend.”