Book Review | A flirtatious woman and a kind man meet in a dark novel, the beginning of which promises a lot

In Anni Saastamoinen’s second novel, the main characters are looked at through a warm filter, but the narrative is sometimes clumsy and repetitive.

Novel

Anni Saastamoinen: And but then. Rubber. 216 pp.

Luigi is cocooned in depression caused by divorce and Laila medicates the pain caused by the death of her best friend with drug-induced escapism.

Anni Saastamoinen another novel And but that then is promising in terms of setting but dull in terms of narration. The author’s first novel Cricket (2019) was deservedly praised for its sense of comedy and the elegant construction of the narrator.

Luigi’s and Laila’s voices are constantly trying to get closer to their pain points. In the end, the work of grief begins to bear fruit and romance arrives in the lives of the characters in a predictable way. The novel is a human story, a comedic entity that looks at Laila and Luigi through a warm filter.

Luigi is the epitome of a kind man. He jogs and is committed to a relationship with Takuu. His spouse Elina cheated and left, and so Luigi worries and ruminates in his painfully slowly decorating studio apartment.

Laila again resembles the typical female protagonist of today, who docks too much, pushes and impulsively pulls her own line, no matter how crooked it gets. The character is international stuff, a recent appearance can be found, for example, in Netflix’s entertainment Jane Austen -filming A wise heart.

The “badly behaving” female character is already well established. To become a hilariously comical and memorable character, this guy needs more than his bad habits and more than his soft spots. Their encounter could have been much luckier with the tools of timing and style.

Although the characters are different in temperament, situations and ways of thinking, their language resembles each other. It doesn’t directly differ from the style, whose narration is in question, if you open the book from a random passage. You can only see it in the content.

A novel the expression seeks strength from simplicity and ordinariness, which is sometimes cut by dark humor. Comedy can arise from a situation, such as Luigi’s transformation: “I had to call Sam to help me assemble the furniture, because even though I didn’t manage to cut my thumb off, I became one-thumbed for a while. After Sami had first laughed at my thumb adventure and then assembled furniture with me, we sit on deck chairs at the table and I hand Sami a beer”.

The narration is detailed and the language is simple. It causes stiffness and repetition, which when read from the pages of a book feels boring. One explanation for the style can be an audio book. The voices of its readers stand out because of the gender difference, and the style does not disturb in the same way.

Filthy In cricket is a little Sinikka Nopolan nasevanwarm style, when And but that then is looser. At its best, however, the work’s language strikes reach a tragic level, such as when Laila runs home, startled by a friend who suddenly kisses her: “When I get home, I run to bed with my shoes on, take a pillow and scream into it. I shout at the polyester filling of the pillow as if it helps something. Shouting.” Here, language binds to emotions through rhythm, not so much explanation.

All in all, the novel is a nice gloomy summer read – life is going a bit like that, but I guess it’s about to brighten up. It comes to mind Sisko Savonlahti debut novel Maybe this summer everything will change (2018), where the narrator laconically longs for his ex.

And but what then is clear in form but linguistically clumsy thanpolyester pillow. It doesn’t answer when you shout at it.