Book Review | A Black Woman Encounters Racism and Sexism at Every Turn, Shows London’s Candice Carty-Williams debut novel

With her Queenie novel, Candice Carty-Williams won the British Book Awards for Best Book of the Year as the first black woman.

Candice Carty-Williams: Queenie (Queenie). Natasha Vilokkinen, Finland. WSOY. 459 p. Also available as an audiobook.

What is happeningwhen a black woman goes on a date with a white man? At least nothing good, he says Candice Carty-Williamsin debut novel Queenie.

Born and raised in London, Carty-Williams (b. 1989) has worked as a publishing manager and editor for The Guardian and Vogue, among others. She is also the first black woman to win the British Book Awards for Best Book of the Year.

Queeniesta There is also a TV series underway Candice Carty-Williams herself writes.

Queenie Jenkins is a British-Jamaican journalist in her twenties who is “on hiatus” from her relationship with her white boyfriend Tom. The downhill, the downward spiral, begins.

Queenie misses Tom, but at the same time she goes through a relationship with her pain points in her mind. How Tom never got up to defend when his uncle told his racist jokes. How the Queen’s reactions were exaggerated time and time again, Tom’s family members just threw in humor.

Flap flap, not now girl.

Sadly, Queenie ends up dating other men. For some reason, they too are all white, and treat the Queen racist, sexist, and violently. Sex attacks are submissive at best, rape at worst. After seeing the traces, the gynecologist thinks the Queens have been forced into sex work.

Queenie understands the situation herself: “On the way home, I put a message to Guy. She came to visit in the evening, had sex with my body twice and left. Again, we did not use rubber. I should stand up and not sabotage myself. I really don’t need STDs yet on top of my unclear relationship situation. What really bothered me? I gradually began to hope that I would care about myself even enough to think about the reason. ”

Little by little the emerging causes of the Queen’s fears. Explanations of why he repeatedly drifts as a victim of exploitation and why black men are even more intimidating than white ones.

And racism is not limited to submissive sex, but is encountered on the streets of London in other forms as well. Whites who declare themselves to be against racism also grumble at any time and want to constantly touch the Queen’s hair. At work, Queenie is a quota filler who is repeatedly banned from writing on big topics related to her skin color. Racism is commonplace, Queenie shows, and may be heard from friends.

“I knew Darcy had meant nothing, and he had been guilty of this only this time. However, I hoped that well-meaning white liberals would think for a while before saying things they consider completely innocent. ”

At the same time, the world is floating: police violence against blacks has led to demonstrations in which police target more violence against protesters.

Racism and sexual violence has been increasingly addressed and opposed in recent years, including through literature. In addition to important topics, I am pleased that Queenie is a smoothly flowing entertainment novel full of friendships between women and sharp, at times biting humor. Natasha Vilokkinen has done a good job of translation, and for example insightfully failed to translate the Jamaican – speaking comments of the Queen ‘s grandparents.

Especially towards the end, though, there’s an unnecessarily large number of flat, iron-wire-rushed truths that Carty-Williams seeks to tie the wires together. The conclusions that form a bundle of reflection gnaw rather than develop the package.