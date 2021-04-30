Book Review | 1920s posters “advertised” homeless children in search of homes – but then a consumer celebration began

Nonfiction book

Hanna Suihko (ed.): Gusts of wind – Finnish history in posters 1920–1970. The museums of Lahti. 240 s.

Thought of posters as illustrators and illustrators of history is interesting. As the word suggests, posters usually proclaim something. They are not impartial but always push for something. Historiography, on the other hand, usually tries to seem neutral.

In the 1920s, still homeless children were “advertised” for whom homes were sought. Later, washing machines, televisions, coffee, ice cream and other nice things were pushed.

Advertising posters make a product or service. They draw the history of consumption. Therefore, it is not surprising that Gusts of wind the samples focus on the late end of the book’s time span, the 1950s and 1960s. After the wars, Finland became urbanized and industrialized, living standards rose and consumer culture accelerated. The development of communication technology can also be followed from posters to radio. Some of the new and effective tools of the past have been replaced by newer and more effective ones.

The telegram may already have such a distant history that young people don’t even know what it is.

About Finns not many books on posters have been published, so novelty is always welcome and inevitably places gaps. Also Gusts of wind delights, though a little contradictory from a poster art perspective.

Asko from Lahti assembled and sold West German Wega TVs. Rauno Ruotsinsalo’s poster (1960s) promised considerable durability for the picture tubes.­

The texts in the book say little about posters. The articles are light reviews of Lahti museum experts on topics selected from the topics covered by the posters.

17 articles deal with everything from the bombing of the Winter War to the Olympics and the development of radio and other means of communication to ice cream and fashion.

The book published by Lahti Museums is an interface between four museums, including the Ski Museum, the Historical Museum, the Mastola Radio and TV Museum and the Malva Museum of Visual Arts. From their common perspective, the whole can be consistent.

The four museums have a wide range of expertise that has been utilized and presented together.

The local spirit splits in between. For example, the Lahti Mallasjuoma and Salpausselä competitions are widely featured.

But a little surprisingly, the posters and their authors in the book are talked about almost exclusively in captions. Thus, posters bind texts together rather than texts for posters. The book works like this, and the posters are candy for the eyes.

The Lahti Art Museum and the Lahti Poster Museum have merged in Malva. It will actually open next spring. That is when the 21st Lahti International Poster Triennial will be held. Gusts of windThe book was created alongside the preparation of the new museum’s main exhibition.

The edition of the book has been selected from the museum’s collection of 70,000 posters. While there is some war propaganda and enlightenment poster included, most are commercials.

The book the demarcation begins in the 1920s, when advertising became more common in Finland, as mentioned in the introduction. In fact, the word advertising was coined in 1928 to replace advertising borrowed from Sweden. An article on the history of advertising would have fit the book well, but there is none.

Also, the authors of the posters would like to read more than the names of the captions. They are not always known either, of course there is no room for that. But there are many respected artists in their field.

Hope “Topi” Vikstedt indeed, it is mentioned in passing as one of the key factors of the 1920s. Illustrator From Aleksander Lindeberg there are a few samples included. He may be remembered five years from the show and Sister Ylimartimon from a handsome book.

The graphic styles of the posters are a timeline that shows in its own way how the world was viewed before. The content of the posters, on the other hand, tells you how you lived before, what you consumed and wanted.

It’s not the only way to look at the past, but it can be unique – special and characteristic of each time.

The last traditional telegram was sent in India in 2013. Lasse Hietala advertised the medium (1974).­

There was a shortage and shortage in Finland in the 1920s. Gunnar Forsström’s poster (1922) sought homes for orphans.­

The word advertisement was invented in the Finnish language in 1928. Before that, there was talk of advertising, as in Toivo Vikstedt’s trade fair poster (1928).­

Home appliances began to become more common in the 1950s. Distinguished illustrator Aleksander Lindeberg drew a washing machine advertisement (1956).­