Work was produced by a study group coordinated by Pierpaolo Bottini, Felipe Longobardi Campana and Marina Brecht

The lawyer Pierpaolo Bottini launches on Thursday (17.Aug.2023) the book “Cryptoassets and money laundering: A national and international panorama”. The work was produced by a study group coordinated by Bottini, Felipe Longobardi Campana and Marina Brecht.

The launch event will be held at the Faculty of Law of USP (University of São Paulo), in Largo São Francisco, in the central region of São Paulo, at 6 pm. There will be a lecture by Thomas Rönnau, professor at the Faculty of Law of Bucerius (Germany).

The book brings together articles on how countries and international organizations have created regulations for the crypto-asset sector. Addresses cases and hypotheses of money laundering. The anonymity of the practice of financial transactions through digital currencies attracts criminals.

Pierpaolo Bottini told the Power360 that cryptoassets are an instrument “Agile and safe” of financial transactions. However, the difficulty in identifying the holder of the crypto assets –the one who holds the virtual currencies– and tracking the origin of the funds facilitates fraud and money laundering.

The work will also deal with the Law 14,478/2022responsible for regulating crypto assets.

“The law is very strict in determining anti-money laundering policies for everyone working in the crypto industry. The important thing is to follow this regulation”says the lawyer.

For Bottini, regulations could avoid obsolescence if they were generic “enough to encompass all new technologies and technological advances”but with guidelines “strict enough” to prevent money laundering.