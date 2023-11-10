The figures of the arrival of immigrants in boats to the Canary coasts fill the headlines in recent months. Numbers that transform the drama of each of these people into a simple fact that anesthetizes consciences towards the misfortune of others, while at the same time inflaming the social debate in the face of what is understood as a group without humanity and that allows us to avoid any feeling of responsibility. But Antonio Altarriba has always shown as a screenwriter that he does not shy away from commitment and decided, accompanied by Sergio García on pencils and Lola Mora on color, to look at each of those faces whose saltwater could barely dry the faces. few tears they had left.

Daring to follow the path they left behind did not have the adventure of tracing a fine thread of Ariadne, but rather the pain of discovering that every corner of the labyrinth was tinged with suffering. The sky in the head (Norma Editorial) focuses on the journey of a Congolese boy, Nivek, who does not know what childhood is but the work of the coltan mines, those that provide wealth to a few hands that will never know what the sores are. caused by the pick and shovel. The little boy will discover that the darkness of being buried in the mine is perhaps brighter than the future that awaits him as a child soldier, the beginning of a journey that will lead him to flee from his country to go through the jungle, the desert and the sea until reach a Spain transformed into an Ithaca where no one expects him, on a journey where he will not face lotus-eaters, cyclops, mermaids or laestrygonians, but rather the greed, meanness or cruelty of those who take advantage of the misfortunes of those who seek hope in which they barely believe anymore.

Illustration from ‘The sky in the head’ (Norma Editorial), by Antonio Altarriba, Sergio García and Lola Moral. SERGIO GARCIA

Altarriba, knowing the style of the artists who accompany him, transforms Nivek’s trip into an Odyssey where the places take center stage so that García displays composition gems where the borders between the settings and the characters blur. The horrible horror of the initiation rite of the child soldier gives way to an imported hope, that of training as a utopia of progress with which a first world plans to resolve its abuses. He puts his finger on the wound of the Janic thinking of countries that exploit resources while sending aid as penance supported by the generosity of volunteers, but that forgets the cultures and civilizations that lived in Africa. An forgetfulness that the scriptwriter repairs by taking the migrant’s long journey through spaces where nature and magic intermingle with life, where the happiness of that life contrasts with the little value that some give it, until they buy it for a few coins. And we will witness stories that seem like traumatic readings of Scheherazade’s stories, which transform into nightmares that leave Chuck Palahniuk in children’s fables and that will only have the Mediterranean as their exit, the last step to that long-awaited Ithaca that Nivek does not even know about your name.

García y Moral’s graphic display to show Altarriba’s ideas is impressive: the pages are built from geometries that compose environments of exquisite beauty, the beautiful postcards that come to us from Africa signed by the most prestigious photographers, but on which the artist dissects faces that show more and more scars, where the smile disappears behind the grimace of a pain that is no longer felt. Pages where the color palette establishes its discourse accompanying the line, playing with the vibrant ochers, greens and blues of African nature, wounded by the chromaticisms that the drama of the human being leaves in its wake.

Illustration from ‘The sky in the head’ (Norma Editorial), by Antonio Altarriba, Sergio García and Lola Moral.

It is precisely at that moment in which we admire the aesthetic excellence of the composition that we find the trap that Altarriba, García and Moral have devised: we cannot stop looking at Nivek. The cruelties are sweetened to make them digestible, so that a reader lethargic by the cataract of horrors that the news vomits up recognizes them as credible despite the horror they narrate. But when he looks into the eyes of the child soldier, the truth is reflected in his pupils. A truth drawn with small, dark strokes that do not hide that it seems to come out of the pages through the long and stylized figures that García draws, converted into knife wounds from which terror emerges, that of a reality more terrible than the one told by the vignettes of this work. That of a hopeless journey fleeing from a future that does not exist.

The sky in the head It is not only a portrait of the migrant’s cruel journey: it is forcing the first world reader to put a name and face to each one of those who live and die on those boats. To discover that our world is not the only one possible and that our civilization is just one more, that it cannot be allowed that the only thing in which these worlds coincide and collaborate is in the exploitation of poverty and misfortune.

Antonio Altarriba, Sergio García and Lola Moral

Standard, 2023

144 pages. 28 euros

_