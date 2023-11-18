There was a time, I swear, and very recently, when it seemed that most of the great Western newspaper titles were going to disappear from the face of the Earth, devoured by a pack of start-ups extremely cool that would not only save journalism but all of humanity, propelled by the energy of Silicon Valley.

In the middle of the last decade, there were many candidates to become the Elon Musk of the media and take journalism to Mars: in the United States buzzfeedin the Canadian Vice and in many other visionary digital natives, including Spanish Playground. They were all competing to lead a supposed journalistic revolution in which, suddenly, the new “content”—very short, very viral videos on social networks, who knows if they were sponsored—displaced the anodyne old-fashioned journalism, interested in such old issues. like trying to explain the world and even shed light on the extensive areas that the powers would prefer to keep in the dark.

This redemptive excitement is now history: it collapsed as quickly as it had emerged, after burning millions in record time: the “content” bubble was no different from so many before it or from those to come.

The writer, film director and screenwriter Carlo Padial, author of Free money and Doctor Portuondowhich he himself adapted into a series for Filmin, knows this media bubble very well, since he was one of the mainstays of Playground. Now he takes his revenge, as a therapy, with this novel, which sarcastically portrays a feverish world, of great pretensions and megalomania, which even spread to historical newspapers that also seemed to be heading, in communion with the same gurus, towards some ritual. suicide worthy of any sect.

The sectarian vein of the media that was going to save us all is in fact the axis of the novel: trying to escape from the grotesque hippy sect in which he grew up in Mallorca, the protagonist falls into another sect in Barcelona, ​​in the shape of start-up media, more cool but equally crazy and with more analogies than it might seem: both with their gurus, delusions of grandeur, isolation from the real world and great difficulties in escaping from their respective paradises. Dynamics that can only be perceived from the outside, once released, and that Padial goes through in a hilarious and at the same time unpretentious way: it is a satire that does not seek to set a lecture, in which absurd situations encompass everyone. Also to what at some point was his responsibility.

Trying to escape from the grotesque hippy sect in which he grew up in Mallorca, the protagonist falls into another sect in Barcelona, ​​in the form of a media ‘start-up’

The novel is clearly inspired by Playgrounda digital medium created in Barcelona that once competed in virality on Facebook even with The New York Times and which is now in the process of liquidation, and some of the characters are perfectly recognizable. However, it should not be taken as a history of the medium, but as a more general portrait of this moment of collective media hallucination, in which the fury of the new messiahs amplified the miseries of the moment below the traditional media, which navigated adrift, without a business model, ruined, without independence, without purpose and with many executives swallowing the extravagances nestled in Silicon Valley, despite the fact that they considered them dead.

Neither of them—and this is also reflected in the novel—seemed to have any interest in the most valuable raw material of journalism: good information, presented in an attractive way and capable of passing a demanding quality filter, prepared by journalists who know their business well. trade and who can work independently and, therefore, with economic stability, decent salaries and the protection of works and professional committees.

In reality, there were good journalists in both worlds, no matter how much the new redeeming gurus and the old ones who dreamed of emulating them disdained them and expelled them at random, always with grandiloquent words and the promise of a splendid future of precariousness and bonuses.

The bubble of start-ups media campaigns that were going to transform everything fell apart with something as simple as a change in Facebook’s algorithm—the book’s protagonist calls it “the Vietnam millennial” and the crash of the 29th of the online racket”—which shows how absurd the bases of the experiment were: could anyone really think that the media can be independent if they depend on Facebook?

The fall was brutal, with great dreams destroyed and many vital projects cut short, but, as in so many catastrophes, it ended up generating some positive aspects. The most important: many media outlets, digital or historical natives, finally began to try to build communities of subscribers willing to pay for quality information. And also from that crash This novel came out, which helps us laugh at all of us, journalists: there are plenty of reasons.

Carlo Pardial

Blackie Books, 2023

264 pages. 21 euros

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_