A team of Egyptian archaeologists has made an extraordinary discovery in an ancient cemetery in the necropolis of Tuna el-Gebelsouth of Cairo, have found an exceptionally long papyrus scroll containing extracts from the famous Book of the Deada collection of funerary spells used by ancient Egyptians to help the souls of the deceased reach the afterlife.

The papyrus, which it measures between 13 and 15 meters in length, is in good condition and features hieroglyphic text and colorful illustrations. According to the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities, the papyrus belonged to a woman called “Mrs. Ta-de-Isa”, daughter of a high priest of a deity called Djehuti. The woman had been buried together with two wooden boxes containing canopic jars, in which her internal organs were preserved.

The cemetery, which dates back to New Kingdom (from the 16th to the 11th century BC), also contained other wooden and stone coffins with mummies in good condition, and precisely among the deceased were high officials and priests of the Temple of Amunincluding a musician and a supervisor of the sacred bulls.

The Book of the Dead was not an actual book, but rather a series of magical formulas that varied from tomb to tomb. The spells were intended to protect the dead from the dangers of the afterlife and ensure their happy rebirth. Some of the most famous spells are the “Chapter for not dying a second time” and the “Chapter for judgment of the soul”, in which the heart of the deceased is weighed on the scales of Maat, the goddess of truth and justice.

The discovery of the papyrus was announced by Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in a Press release, which underlines the importance of the discovery for the study of the religion and culture of ancient Egypt. The papyrus will be examined by experts to determine its exact contents and historical significance.

What is the book of the dead?

The Book of the Dead it is one of the oldest and most fascinating texts in the history of humanityit is a collection of funerary spells that the ancient Egyptians used to help the souls of the deceased overcome the trials and dangers of the afterlife and achieve eternal life.

The name “Book of the Dead” is a modern translation of the original Egyptian title, meaning “to come out into the light of day.” In fact, the Egyptians believed that death was only a transition to another existence, in which the deceased had to be reborn as a glorified being, to do so, however, he had to face a series of challengesincluding the passing of doors guarded by monstrous guardians, the journey through the kingdom of Osiris, the god of the dead, and the final judgment before the scales of Maat.

The Book of the Dead contained the magical formulas necessary to overcome these challenges and to protect the deceased from enemies and evil forces. The spells were written on papyrus rolls or on other supports, such as fabrics, amulets, statues and tomb walls, also the Book of the Dead was not a single, standardized textbut it varied from era to era and from individual to individual. Each deceased could choose the spells he deemed most suited to his situation and preferences.

The Book of the Dead developed over approximately 1,500 years, from the New Kingdom (16th to 11th century BC) to Roman times (1st century BC to 4th century AD), with the number of spells reaching over 200, but no scroll contained them all, some of the most famous are:

The “ Chapter so as not to die a second time ”, in which the deceased declares his divine identity and his innocence before the 42 judges of the afterlife;

”, in which the deceased declares his divine identity and his innocence before the 42 judges of the afterlife; The “ Chapter for the judgment of the soul ”, in which the heart of the deceased is weighed on the scales of Maat against a feather, symbol of truth and justice. If the heart is light, the deceased can access eternal life; if it is heavy, he is devoured by a monster called Ammit;

”, in which the heart of the deceased is weighed on the scales of Maat against a feather, symbol of truth and justice. If the heart is light, the deceased can access eternal life; if it is heavy, he is devoured by a monster called Ammit; The “ Chapter to transform into a falcon bird ”, in which the deceased gains the ability to fly freely in the sky and visit the sacred places of the earth;

”, in which the deceased gains the ability to fly freely in the sky and visit the sacred places of the earth; The “ Chapter to transform into a lotus plant ”, in which the deceased identifies himself with the solar god Ra, who is born every day from a lotus flower;

”, in which the deceased identifies himself with the solar god Ra, who is born every day from a lotus flower; The “Chapter for breathing under water”, in which the deceased can immerse himself in the celestial river without drowning.

The Book of the Dead is a precious source for learning about the religion and culture of ancient Egypt, in particular its beliefs about the afterlife and magic. Furthermore, the text also reveals aspects of daily life, social relationships and aspirations. of ordinary Egyptians, who hoped to enjoy a happy life after death.

The discovery of the 15 meter long papyrus in the necropolis of Tuna el-Gebel it is an exceptional event, which enriches the cultural heritage of Egypt and the entire world. It’s about one of the longest scrolls ever foundwhich likely contains a large and varied selection of spells, and as previously mentioned, scholars hope to be able to analyze it in detail and discover its age-old secrets.

