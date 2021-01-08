In Albi, an old man is found impaled on his tractor. The killer engraved with a knife on his chest a Latin inscription, “libro vitae”. What can this reference to the Apocalypse according to Saint John, represented in the Albigensian cathedral mean? This is what will have to discover the commissioner Annabelle Dalmasio (Léonie Simaga), newly appointed in the city where she spent her childhood and her youth, and the commander Marc Lemaire (Bruno Debrandt). She is rigorous and happy to be in this post, he is a little bitter and had ogled the post of commissioner, before his arrival. Their teens are going to bond in college. And even if they bicker, they must conduct a quick and effective investigation, because a second murder, with the same modus operandi, is soon committed. Very quickly, Captain Rivière comes to question the past of his own mother (Catherine Allégret), and Annabelle will have to question that of her parents (Hélène Vincent and Alain Doutey). In the background of their investigation, hangs the shadow of an orphanage, and abuse of children in care. In the end, while this reality is already chilling, the two heroes, who have become “friends”, will be faced with a very serious historical fact …

France 3’s “Murders” series is among the most popular series among viewers: it is in eighth position among the most viewed French series in 2020, with an average of 5.74 million viewers. The often prestigious castings, the intrigues located in the region and which are inspired by a local legend are undoubtedly for a lot. The quality of the scripts and the acting duets vary a lot. “Murders in Albi” is on the side of successes, as much by its characters a little disillusioned as by the construction of the plot and the tests of originality in the direction signed by Delphine Lemoine, a regular in the series. As usual, Bruno Debrandt creates a score between insolence and cynicism, which suits him rather well. And we are delighted to meet Catherine Allégret and Hélène Vincent.