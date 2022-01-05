In the episode of Between art and kitsch made a great find tonight. A book of hours from 1488, also called a prayer book, has been appraised at a value of 100,000 euros. This puts it in joint fifth place among the most highly valued objects in the history of the program, which has been on TV since 1984.











The parchment book comes from the inheritance of the father-in-law of the one who took it to the shooting. Her father-in-law, a collector, had bought the book of hours at an auction.

Such a book was used in the monastery, so that at every hour of the day it was clear which prayer to say. In addition to a calendar and prayers, it also contains miniature paintings. The copy from the broadcast comes from the St. Gomarus Church in Enkhuizen.

In Between art and kitsch precious finds are made more often. The record is a painting by Joost van Geel, The Lace Worker. In 2011, that work was valued at 250,000 euros. In the following two years, a wooden ancestor statue from Congo (150,000 euros) and a necklace (125,000 euros) were discovered.

The Book of Hours shares fifth place with a painting by Adriaan de Lelie.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast:



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: