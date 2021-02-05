#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Grégoire Fraty participated in the Citizen’s Convention for the Climate. He recounts this adventure of almost a year in a book entitled I, citizen. Guest on the 11 p.m. set, Thursday 4 February, the author does not hide the images of the floods, linked to the heavy rains recorded in France in recent days, “Bring him back to the climate slap. It is the awareness of the urgency and the fact that it affects us today. It’s not a fad that we might suffer tomorrow”, He comments.



“We have to change things”

Grégoire Fraty is categorical: the crisis is today. “It’s something powerful, which brings us back to reality and which tells us that things must be changed”, he adds. Before participating in the Citizen’s Climate Convention, he “Saw the climate crisis as something abstract, something that concerned others”. Today, his view of things has changed.

