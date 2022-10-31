The book fair does not need to be written about, as a lot has been written about it and a lot has been said about it, and it has become like the sun, its light is full of splendor and light. from everywhere. The book fair does not need to be reminded or exaggerated in its praise, it is inevitable to attend, it is always on the rise and continuous renewal, a long journey and years that went itself until it became one of the places or landmarks to which travelers are drawn from cities and distant countries, but in the Emirates has become more than a city that goes In the footsteps of this exhibition, although the experiences are small, but they will grow in the future, if the lovers and lovers and believers in the importance of the book and its presence sponsor it. Cities in the Emirates a few years ago announced that they had allocated a specific date and month to organize a book fair, and that they were keen to grow and grow step by step, we waited. Is it a serious step, or is it enthusiasm that echoed the great success achieved by the book fair in both Sharjah and Abu Dhabi?

The days have proven that it is a serious idea and a sure determination, and this is a joyful thing and in the interest of the book and the culture. It is the idea and fruits of that planting that began years ago, when the first book fair appeared in Sharjah. The start was a strong determination and great hope that the first step must grow and grow, because The sower and the shepherd believe that the idea is great, and that bright ideas always shine and shine like the rays of the sun. Yes, this has been achieved, and we have found that the years are passing and the book fair is growing and increasing in luster and presence, and branches and seedlings appear now growing in other cities of the Emirates. This interest in the book and organizing an exhibition for it in some cities is a beautiful tradition. If there is sponsorship and support, it will grow, develop and grow, just as the book fair in Sharjah and Abu Dhabi grew and rose to great heights.

The book fair is a memory for all of us, and part of the cultural life in the Emirates. It comes every year to bring back a long biography of the book and culture journey and to remember the friends who roamed the corridors of this fair, as well as those who still continued on the road, and others left, but the exhibition restores their presence and presence, as they had a presence Beautiful and beautiful activity, the roads and corridors of writers still remember them, and their loved ones still remember all their steps, conversations and beautiful works, a large list of UAE intellectuals whose biography comes whenever the book fair comes. They are part of this cultural activity and the great exhibition. Big for culture in the Emirates, now I am reminded of the most beautiful names of intellectuals in the Emirates who left, and this exhibition reminds them strongly, and these are the names of some of them: Nasser Jubran, Maryam Juma Faraj, Thani Al Suwaidi, Ahmed Rashid Thani, Dr. Ahmed Al-Madani, Juma Al-Fayrouz, Ali Al-Andal, and others. The book fair will remain a beacon and torch illuminating the skies of the Emirates, a history and a witness to the development of culture and knowledge in this beautiful country.