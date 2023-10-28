Book fair | Who has power in Finnish literature? Live broadcast from the Book Fair at 12 o’clock

26.10. 10:28 | Updated 11:55

Helsinki Book Fair started on Thursday, October 26, and as usual, the editors of Helsingin Sanomat interview a large number of writers at the fair.

In addition, HS and the Book Fair are organizing a joint discussion series this year, the theme of which is power, in line with the Book Fair’s theme. The discussions will be led by the Program Director of the Book Fair Ville Blåfield and editor of HS Salla Vuorikoski.

HS shows the discussions in this story as live broadcasts. Later, the conversations can be seen in connection with this same article as recordings.

Power-themed the series continues on Saturday at 12 o’clock. Then representatives of publishers, writers and critics will discuss together who exercises power in literature. The discussion is led by Salla Vuorikoski Vilja-Tuulia Huotarinen, Ville Hytönen, Vesa Beach and Saara Turunen.

On Sunday, starting at 12 o’clock, we will consider how literature can keep up with the storm of people’s power, because the crisis of democracy also affects fiction. The discussion is led by Salla Vuorikoski Silvia Hosseini, Veikka Lahtinen, Kirsi Piha and Pontus Purokuru.

Series started on Thursday with a discussion led by Ville Blåfield about whose voices are heard in Finnish literature. They were talking Laura Lindstedt, Pajtim Statovci, Maïmouna Matikainen-Soreau and Teri Zambrano.

On Friday, the presidential candidates for the 2024 elections took the stage. The candidates discussed what literature has taught them about power and leadership.

They were talking Mika Aaltola, Lee Andersson, Sari Essayah, Pekka Haavisto, Jussi Halla-aho, Harry Harkimo, Olli Rehn and Alexander Stubb. The discussion was led by Ville Blåfield and Salla Vuorikoski.