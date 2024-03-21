Book Fair trial, 5 convictions and 12 acquittals and prescriptions

Piero Fassino it definitely was acquitted to the process relating to Book Fairthe former mayor of Turin and leading exponent of the Democratic Party, was in the dock – we read in La Stampa – for alleged bid rigging relating to the organization of the event in the spaces of the Ingot and false accounting related to the reporting of Book and Music Foundation. The proceedings ended with 5 convictions and 12 prescriptions and acquittalsincluding that of Fassino with the formula “the fact does not constitute a crime“.

The former mayor rejoices: “I am very satisfied, – he tells La Stampa – I had reiterated the absolute correctness of my behavior and the sentence recognizes clearly and unequivocally my innocence and non-involvement in any form of illegal activity. An acquittal that is all the more evident because the magistrates could have taken note of the statute of limitations, but instead they expressed a judgment on the merits that does justice to my actions.” However, he continued, “the bitterness of having suffered the shadow of suspicion for almost 15 years remains. From the beginning it was clear that there was no fact to substantiate the unfounded accusations made against me.”