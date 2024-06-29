With a new format, the free literary festival returns to Charles Miller Square, in front of Pacaembu; runs until July 7th

With a new format and new programming, the Book Fair returns to occupy Charles Miller Square, in front of Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu (Pacaembu Stadium), starting this Saturday (June 29, 2024). Held in the capital of São Paulo since 2022, the free literary festival will be even bigger in this year’s edition.

“This year, the Book Fair will have more authors, more days and more stages. The fair is growing in several directions in this sense. We will have more than 150 authors, nine days of duration and more stages”said Paulo Werneck, director of the event.

Until July 7, the festival will occupy an area of ​​15,000 square meters with books, authors, readers, exhibitors and an extensive literary program that ranges from workshops, chats, book donations to school and community libraries to actions with teachers. The program will be broadcast simultaneously on the festival’s YouTube channel.

In this year’s edition, the Book Fair will have 3 new stages, where the literary platforms will operate, spaces that will be used for debates and autograph sessions. “In addition to the 3 larger stages, we will have 3 literary platforms, which are small stages spread across the square creating parallel programming”Werneck said.

The authors of the official program will perform on the biggest stages: the Auditorium Armando Nogueira, at the Football Museum, and the Palco da Praça, set up in the middle of the street.

On these stages, 150 guests will participate in conversations on a variety of topics such as literature, Portuguese language, Afro-Brazilian culture, music, Brazilian history, poetry, humor and culture. After the conversations, the authors will sign books at the Dois Pontos Autograph Tent, the event’s official bookstore.

From Monday (Jul 1) to Friday (Jul 5), the Book Fair also features the Praça de Aula, with debates on racism and anti-racism in schools, the climate crisis and environmental racism, indigenous and quilombola knowledge, the history of Brazil and the Portuguese language.

SCHEDULE Saturday (29.Jun): 10am, on the Plaza Stage: Opening; 10:15 am, at the Armando Nogueira Auditorium: Hannelore Cayre. Mediation: Eduardo Muylaert; 11:45 am, on the Plaza Stage: Christian Dunker and Natalia Timerman. Mediation: Tati Bernardi; 12pm, at the Armando Nogueira Auditorium: Rui Tavares and Sergio Fausto. Mediation: Camila Rocha; 1:30 pm, on the Plaza Stage: Iara Biderman and Odorico Leal. Mediation: Maria Carvalhosa; 2pm, at the Armando Nogueira Auditorium: Rubens Ricupero; 3:15 pm, on the Praça Stage: Bernardo Esteves and Adriana Abujamra. Mediation: Eduardo Neves; 3:30 pm, in the Armando Nogueira Auditorium: Neca Setubal, Inês Lafer and Carol Pires; 5pm, on Palco da Praça: Martinho da Vila. Mediation: Adriana Couto; 5:30 pm, in the Armando Nogueira Auditorium: Betina González and Andrea del Fuego. Mediation: Beatriz Muylaert; 7pm, on the Praça Stage: Stênio Gardel. Mediation: Schneider Carpeggiani.

Sunday (June 30): 10am, on the Plaza Stage: Marcelo Viana Mediation: Bernardo Esteves; 10:15 am, in the Armando Nogueira Auditorium: Nara Vidal. Mediation: Eliana Alves Cruz; 11:45 am, on Palco da Praça: Rui Tavares. Mediation: Sofia Nestrovski; 2:00 pm, in the Armando Nogueira Auditorium: Caetano W. Galindo. Mediation: Eliana Alves Cruz; 3pm, on Palco da Praça: Rita Lobo. Mediation: Isabelle Moreira Lima; 3:30 pm, at the Armando Nogueira Auditorium: Adelaide Ivánova and Mar Becker. Mediation: Irene de Hollanda; 5pm, on the Praça Stage: Tatiana Salem Levy and Claudia Piñero. Mediation: Paula Sacchetta; 5:30 pm, in the Armando Nogueira Auditorium: Caetano W. Galindo and Marcos Bagno. Mediation: Luana Chnaiderman; 7pm, on Palco da Praça: Camila Sosa Villada. Mediation: Adriana Ferreira Silva.

Monday (Jul 1st): 3 pm, on the Plaza Stage: Edneia Gonçalves, Eugênio Lima. Mediation: Bianca Santana; 4:30 pm, on the Plaza Stage: Seminar on Books, Reading and Libraries Ana Carolina Carvalho, Morgana Kretzmann. Mediation: Dianne Melo; 7pm, on the Praça Stage: Mar Becker, Jeferson Tenório, Clara Averbuck, Veronica Stigger, Morgana Kretzmann and Paulo Scott. Mediation: Titi Müller.

Tuesday (Jul 2): 4:30 pm, on the Plaza Stage: Seminar on books, reading and libraries Aline Frederico, Debora Vaz. Mediation: Patricia Auerbach; 7pm, on the Praça Stage: Luiz Antonio Simas, Sérgio Rodrigues and Daniel Kondo. Mediation: Ana Paula Campos.

Wednesday (Jul 3): 4:30 pm, on the Praça Stage: Book, reading and library seminar Renato Gama, Waldete Tristão. Mediation: Neide Almeida; 7:15 pm, on the Plaza Stage: Gregório Duvivier and Bruna Beber. Mediation: Fernando Luna.

Thursday (4th Jul): 4:30 pm, on Palco da Praça: Book, reading and library seminar Lara Rocha, Fernanda Sousa. Mediation: Janine Durand; 6pm, on Palco da Praça: Nando Reis. Mediation: Roberta Martinelli; 7:30 pm, on the Plaza Stage: Rodrigo Hübner Mendes and Walter Casagrande.

Friday (5th July): 3 pm, on the Plaza Stage: Lucas Rocha and Aline Zouvi. Mediation: Clara Rellstab; 4:30 pm, on Palco da Praça: Book, reading and library seminar Diana Navas, Ana Barbara. Mediation: Marisa Lajolo; 6pm, on Palco da Praça: Juliana Borges; 7:30 pm, on Palco da Praça: Rashid, Mel Duarte. Mediation: Iza Moi.

Saturday (6.Jul): 10am, on the Plaza Stage: Lilia Guerra. Mediation: Roberta Martinelli; 10:15 a.m., in the Armando Nogueira Auditorium: Henry Louis Gates Jr., Jamaica Kincaid. Mediation: Flavia Lima; 11:45 am, on the Square Stage: Juliana Borges, Clayton Nascimento; 12:00 p.m., in the Armando Nogueira Auditorium: Dan, Bruno Paes Manso. Mediation: Amauri Arrais; 1:30 pm, on the Plaza Stage: Sérgio Vaz. Mediation: Camilla Dias; 2pm, at the Armando Nogueira Auditorium: Michel Nieva and Joca Reiners Terron. Mediation: Schneider Carpeggiani; 3 pm, on the Square Stage: José Henrique Bortoluci and Julia de Souza. Mediation: Paulo Roberto Pires; 3:30 pm, at the Armando Nogueira Auditorium: Camila Fabbri. Mediation: Luara Calvi Anic; 5pm, on the Praça Stage: James Green and Renan Quinalha. Mediation: Helena Vieira; 5:30 pm, in the Armando Nogueira Auditorium: Jabari Asim; 7pm, on the Praça Stage: Marcelo Rubens Paiva and Luiz Felipe de Alencastro. Mediation: Patricia Campos Mello.

Sunday (7.Jul): 10am, on the Praça Stage: Geni Núñez and Vera Iaconelli. Mediation: Martha Nowill; 11:45 am, on the Plaza Stage: Maria Adelaide Amaral and Ivan Angelo. Mediation: Marta Góes; 12:00 pm, in the Armando Nogueira Auditorium: Rita Kohl and Luara França; 3 pm, on the Plaza Stage: João Moreira Salles and Pablo LC Casella. Mediation: Maria Guimarães; 3:30 pm, in the Armando Nogueira Auditorium: Padua Fernandes. Mediation: Luciana Reis; 5pm, on Palco da Praça: Rosa Freire d’Aguiar; 5:30 pm, in the Armando Nogueira Auditorium: Silvana Tavano. Mediation: Iara Biderman.



AUTHORS

This year’s program will bring names such as Ivan Angelo, Maria Adelaide Amaral, Marcelo Rubens Paiva, Natalia Timerman, Tatiana Salem Levy, José Henrique Bortoluci, Adelaide Ivánova, Gregorio Duvivier, Bruna Beber, Mar Becker, Julia de Souza, Eliana Alves Cruz, Nara Vidal, Odorico Leal, Joca Reiners Terron, Caetano W. Galindo and Pablo LC Casella.

The short story writer Iara Biderman, the poets Sérgio Vaz and Mel Duarte, the law professor Renan Quinalha, the former ambassador and former minister Rubens Ricupero, the former football player and sports commentator Walter Casagrande, the samba artist Martinho da Vila, the activist Rodrigo Hübner Mendes, singer and composer Nando Reis, chef and writer Rita Lobo, linguist Marcos Bagno, mathematician Marcelo Viana, psychoanalyst Christian Dunker and artist Lenora de Barros will also be present at the event.

Among the international authors, the highlights are Betina González, Claudia Piñeiro, Michel Nieva, Camila Fabbri, Rui Tavares, Henry Louis Gates Jr., James Green, Jabari Asim and Jamaica Kincaid.

“This year we also have Stênio Gardel, an author from Ceará who won the main literary prize in the United States, the National Book Award. He is one of the great authors who will be present at the fair. There’s also Lilia Guerra, an author from the outskirts of São Paulo, who wrote the book on the bus, with her notebook on her lap. We will also have Camila Sosa Villada, one of the greatest authors in Latin America, as well as Yanomami authors”Werneck said.

The festival also promotes tables to discuss the 60th anniversary of the civic-military coup in Brazil, slavery in the Americas and the life of abolitionist André Rebouças. The tables by Nara Vidal and Caetano W. Galindo will be broadcast on the program Trilha de Letras, which writer Eliana Alves Cruz presents on TV Brasil.

Furthermore, from Monday (July 1st) to Friday (July 5th), the program National Afternoonfrom the National Radio of Sao Paulowill have a live program directly from the Book Fair.

The program will air from 3:00 p.m. and will feature interviews with authors and visitors to the event. In São Paulo, the program can be accessed on channel 87.1 FM and also on the internet at radios.ebc.com.br or through the Rádios EBC app.

SUPPORT FOR RS

In this year’s edition there will be a special program dedicated to Rio Grande do Sul, a state devastated by floods in recent months. A table with authors from Rio Grande do Sul, mediated by Titi Müller, will pay homage to Porto Alegre, the city that hosts a literary fair that was the inspiration for the fair in São Paulo.

“We will also have tables on this climate tragedy. A table only with authors from Rio Grande do Sul who will pay homage to Porto Alegre. They will talk about the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, the literary life there and give a literary look at the floods. There will also be a debate about environmental racism and how a tragedy like this mainly affects certain segments of the population”said the event director.

The Book Fair also promotes, in conjunction with the Redelewhich brings together teachers from all over the country, a book donation action to rebuild the collections of community and school libraries in Rio Grande do Sul. The public will be able to donate copies of literature, children’s and youth literature, comics and new and used comic books, from that are in good condition.

“This is a project created by a group of professionals from the publishing market who joined Redelê. We will collect books there in the square and also at various collection points throughout the city. We hope to collect at least 40,000 books.”said Werneck.

THE EVENT

The Book Fair is held by Four Five One Associationfrom the Tide Productions It’s from Ministry of Culturethrough the Culture Incentive Law.

Sponsorship is provided by the CCR Group, Itaú Unibanco and Rede, also through the Culture Incentive Law, the TV Brazil and of the São Paulo National Radio.

“Brazilian literature and editorial production already occupy an important space in the programming of our media outlets. For EBC [Empresa Brasil de Comunicação]participating in this meeting between readers and authors is a great opportunity, since we understand that books, reading, education and culture are instruments for transforming society”said Jean Lima, president of the company.

With information from Brazil Agency.