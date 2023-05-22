Turin Book Fair, but what would have happened if right-wing militants had prevented Roberto Saviano from speaking? The comment

Many media silences on the arrogance suffered by the Minister Roccellawho was prevented from presenting his volume, al Turin Book Fair. whose director, Nicholas Lagioia, he defined the dispute as “legitimate” and slipped away. As long as the institutions, which have nominated him, will deem “legitimate” assignment and salary to the writer, even a liar: he got off the stage before and not after Augusta MontaruliFdI deputy, defined his behavior as “shameful”.

In the face of the violent, who prevented from speaking a Eugenia Rockellait was Franco (radical, great friend of Pannella), Elly Schlein he said the government “fears dissent”. Words that are ambiguous and different from those of Matthew Renziwho expressed solidarity with the minister, recalling Pasoliniwho rejected “the fascism of the anti-fascists”.

What would have happened if right-wing militants had prevented a Saviano? The leader of the main opposition party, unlike one hanger whatever, he should have dissociated himself from the serious manifestations of intolerance and sided with freedom of expression.

Schlein, is preventing you from speaking a form of civil contestation? I am sure that, never, the late Sardinian marquis and leader of the PCI, Enrico Berlinguerhe would have said something, terribly, authoritarian, anti-democratic…

Elly applauds the protesters, from the living room, and in the meantime they are waiting for her in Emilia-Romagna, furious at the flop, as regional councilor for the climate…

