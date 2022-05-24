Book Fair, record-breaking Turin: over 150 thousand wild hearts at the Lingotto

“It was the most visited edition of all time,” he announced Nicola Lagioiadirector of the Turin International Book Fair on the closing day of the event. The long lines at the Oval and the pavilions of the Ingot confirm the success of the 34th edition: 169 thousand visitors, or rather, the wild hearts.

But what was the secret of this crowded Salone? Nicola Lagioia says his on the pages of Press: “We improve every year, we have become something different, today the Salone is more solid, stronger and more important. It is more than a publishing fair, it is unique in the world. The secret? It doesn’t have a simple audience, but a community with solid foundations “.

An affluence of the community which, as explained by Lagioia, has benefited the world ofpublishing: “There was a visitor records and publishers have never sold as many books as in this edition. The numbers show that this growth takes place year after year, it is not a blaze, but it is a structural growth “.

Book Fair, a clear message from Turin: the publishing sector wants to restart and the data are promising

An exponential figure also confirmed by Confesercentiaccording to which, despite the difficulties and setbacks encountered, the small libraries they are experiencing a restart phase. According to recent estimates, almost two out of three booksellers expect to close the year with stable or increasing sales compared to 2021. According to reports from theHandlethere would be a new data to report: the loss of ground by purchases on the web in favor of the return of customers in physical spaces: the libraries exceed half of sales with 52.4% compared toonline which stops in second place with 43%.

Between the resumption of contagions and the sharpening of the Russian conflictthe first four months of 2022 marked a first setback, but forecasts remain positive: 64% think they will close the year with stable sales (43%) or with positive or very positive changes (21%), even if there is a 31% who expect to end 2022 with negative or very negative changes in sales.

