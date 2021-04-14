Book presentations, digital talks and family theater plays make up the OpenLibro program, from April 19 to 30, including the celebration of Book Day, on April 23, with the protagonist of the writer Emilia Pardo Bazán on the centenary of her death, the 12th of May.

The councilor for the Culture area, David Martínez Noguera, and the delegate councilor, Carlos Piñana, presented the program yesterday. The XII edition proposes the motto ‘Es Tempo de Abrirlibro’, with “face-to-face and virtual activities”. Of the first, the presentation of the book ‘Muy señor míos’, by Marisa López Soria, stands out on the 19th. Among the second, there is the Radio Mandarache section, which will allow downloading, on April 20, a podcast with Rosa Montero’s dialogue with book clubs about his novel ‘History of the transparent king’.

Likewise, on the 21st Cristina Sánchez-Andrade, winner of the 17th Setenil Prize for the best book of short stories published in Spain, will hold an online meeting with the clubs and workshops of the Popular University. On the 27th, Ana Penyas will present her graphic novel ‘Everything under the sun’ and. 24 hours later, José Molina will talk about his book ‘Tras el muro’.

There will be workshops for young people, with the Columbares Association, and for adults, with Eric Fernández-Luna. Silfo Theater will offer the little ones ‘The moon in the garden’. It will also represent ‘The heart in a book’, dedicated to the family audience and based on stories by Emilia Pardo Bazán. On the 23rd, there will be chained readings of works by the Galician creator at the Military Museum.

This year the sessions of the Cartagena Literary Meeting of Authors will be at the El Batel Auditorium. From the 22nd to the 27th, Jerónimo Tristante, Miguel Ángel Hernández, Rubén Santiago, Marisa López Soria will participate. and Lola López Mondéjar, who will receive the IX Short Story Award. You can consult the web bibliotecas.cartagena.es.