Last meeting of the Women, words and freedom review, organized by the London Book Club in Palermo and by Mondadori Flaccovio. The very popular literary initiative will end on December 27th, at 5pm at the Mondadori in via Roma 270, with two exceptional guests: the writers Stefania Auci and Nadia Terranova, who, prompted by questions from the journalist Elvira Terranova, Adnkronos news chief, will talk about ” Women who look beyond”. The debate will be inspired by two famous texts by the authors: “The Winter of the Lions” by Auci and “Trema la notte” by Terranova.

During the event, the A tutto donna prizes will be awarded, wanted by the editorial staff of the newspaper www.atuttamamma.net to five female excellences: Francesca Maccani for literature, Laura Anello for the cultural promotion of the territory, Ester Rizzo for her dissemination commitment on women, Daniela Vetro for the illustrative arts and Paola Maranzano, excellent bookseller. Entrance is free while seats last.