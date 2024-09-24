Candidate published fiction before taking office as Mayor of Belo Horizonte; there are expressions such as “very hard dick” and “cumming together”

Excerpts from a fictional book by the mayor of Belo Horizonte and candidate for reelection, Fuad Noman (PSD), 77 years old, gained repercussion on social media due to its erotic tone. “Greed” was published in June 2020, when the politician occupied the city’s Finance Department, under the management of Alexandre Kalil (Republicans).

The fiction tells the story of Sueli, who travels to the interior of Minas Gerais in search of her family memories. In the book, there are expressions like “very hard dick” and “enjoy together”.

“Pedrinho went home, despite having stayed away from Maria das Dores and not even having touched her. He felt horny. He looked at her and felt like grabbing her breasts, kissing her mouth and mainly telling her to spread her legs and stick his dick in without mercy, just to see her moan.”says one of the excerpts.

In another, he narrates: “He continued and she went crazy with pleasure. Belmira turned around and started sucking Pedrinho’s cock; then she lay down on top of him and asked him to penetrate her. And so they reached orgasm almost simultaneously.”

To the Metropolisesthe mayor said that it was a “fiction book, which has no relation to real facts, like so many other authors”.

Fuad Noman took over as mayor of the capital of Minas Gerais in March 2022, after Kalil’s resignation. “Cobiça” is his second book. Previously, he published “The bitter and the sweet”.