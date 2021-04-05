“The event on August 25 is not: Somewhere in the mountains of Kamchatka, a bear attacks a French anthropologist. The event is: a bear and a woman meet and the boundaries between the worlds implode. Not just the physical boundaries between humans and animals, which when they collide open gaps in their bodies and heads. It is also the time of myth that reality catches up with; the dream that is embodied. “

So it is said in Nastassja Martin’s haunting survival report “Believe in the wild”. The bear’s attack on the volcanic plateaus of the Russian peninsula is an occasion for the young anthropologist and writer to think carefully about our coexistence with the diversity of beings on this planet. After a lengthy history of recovery and several surgeries in Russian and French hospitals, she returns to the site of the event and begins to write about it.

The dream world intervenes in reality

Martin wants to escape the resonance frame of life when, during her field research with the Ewenen von Itscha, she sets off with two companions into the volcanic high mountains. The need for emptiness, including the mental one, drives them. She wants to free herself from the context of the signs and hopes for new food for thought from the glacier deserts of the Klyuchevskoi. This is a tradition. Since the age of industrialization, people tired of cities and civilization have repeatedly projected their longing for purity and authenticity onto the north. But the restrained Scandinavian nature is hardly suitable for fulfilling this longing today, which is why Martin first moved to Alaska and then to the most distant Siberia. Specializing in research into the cosmology and customs of indigenous peoples, Martin, a student of Philippe Descola, lived for a few months with the Ewens of Icha, one of the last indigenous peoples of Siberia. But only the collision with the bear actually opens up the longed-for semantic void.



Nastassja Martin: “Believe in the wild”

:



Image: Verlag Matthes & Seitz





Before that, Martin had repeatedly had dreams in which bears played a role. This is not unusual for the Ewens. The huntress Darja and her son Iwan, who took in the researcher in their forest hut, understand dreams as an opportunity to come into contact with the other beings of the forest. However, as soon as the otherworld physically breaks into human existence, the boundaries become blurred. The body and psyche of the person who survives such an encounter change existentially. The dream world intervenes in reality.

A cold war fought in the patient’s body

On the one hand, Nastassja Martin is a scientist enough to keep her distance from her subject, and on the other hand she has a keen, literary eye for the literary potential of her story in order to be able to fully exploit it in a reflective and extremely vivid and atmospheric narrative style. The result is a captivating approach, a lively literary report, an essayistic-philosophical examination of their inner and outer transformation, which defies any genre designation.

The book begins when Martin, covered in blood and with severe head injuries, is flown by a Russian army helicopter to a military base, where an old woman takes care of the wounds. Martin had successfully fought against the bear with an ice pick, which bit her face and head and fled with a piece of her lower jaw. The next day she was transferred to a hospital in Petropavlovsk, Siberia. Here begins an adventurous, grotesque and often painful healing story, which Martin describes very vividly: There is the Russian surgeon with his gold teeth and gold chains and the harem of nurses who are sexually available to him at night, while the patient is naked after a tracheotomy Tied up in bed and brutally force-fed by a dissatisfied young nurse. Later there are the French doctors from Salpêtrière, who initially quarantine them for fear of Russian germs, and then swap the Russian plate in Martin’s lower jaw for an allegedly finer western plate as quickly as possible. The irony about it: A French hospital germ then causes a dangerous inflammation that forces further operations. A cold war fought in the patient’s body.