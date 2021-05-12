A new book by a Washington Post reporter could spark a scandal in the United States. You can read about the trump’s missteps in dealing with the Secret Service.

Washington – In her new book “Zero Fails: The Rise and Fall of the Secret Service”, the journalist Carolin Leonnig wants to reveal primarily secrets and scandals of the US secret service. The topics are problems of the secret service – from the assassination of Kennedy to mismanagement in the years under Obama and Trump to the uprising in the Capitol on January 6th.

“I have spoken to members of the secret service who have worked a heartbeat from the president and in remote branches, as well as with the equally committed members of their families,” she writes on the blurb of her book. Unsurprisingly, the work also contains a lot about the Trump family.

Secrets about Donald Trump are also revealed in a new book about the “Secret Service”. © John Raoux / dpa

Trump family members are said to have come “inappropriately close” to agents

Rumors of romantic relationships between agents and Trump family members can be read in Leonnig’s book. Two members of the family are said to have come “inappropriately close” to the bodyguards, like them Washington Post reported. Intelligence agents have said, for example, that Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of the eldest son of the president, “had come very close to one of the agents who had been assigned to her family.” Vanessa Trump filed for divorce in March 2018.

But that’s not all: After Tiffany Trump and her boyfriend split up, she had “spent an unusually long time alone with an intelligence agent”. This caused the secret service leadership to worry “how close Tiffany seemed to get to the tall, dark, and handsome agent,” writes Leonnig. The Washington Post reports that a spokeswoman for Tiffany Trump denied the rumor: It was nothing more than “gossip”. “Tiffany’s Secret Service experience was absolutely professional.”

Donald Trump wanted to remove agents from their posts because of their weight

There were also allegedly other tensions during the Trump era. Leonnig quotes ex-President Donald Trump as saying: “I don’t want these fat guys in my service”. The Guardian speculated whether Trump may have mistaken office staff for active secret agents. “How are you going to protect me and my family if you can’t run down the street?” He is further quoted in the book.

Leonnig explains that the material for her book came from hundreds of hours of interviews with more than 180 people, including current and former secret service agents. “I will forever be grateful to you for risking your career,” she writes, “not because they wanted to share tempting gossip about presidents and their families, but because they know the service is broken and needs to be fixed ”. (tkip)