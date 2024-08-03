Das wie auch immer geartete Aufspringen auf den Zug eines solchen Erfolges scheint ein äußerst lukratives Unterfangen zu sein, und so muss man sich wohl auch das zeitlich genau platzierte Erscheinen des Buchs „Look What She Made Us Do“ der „Bookfluencerin“ und Podcasterin Anne Sauer erklären. Sauer selbst formuliert dieses Phänomen – womöglich durchaus selbstreflektiert – so: „Die Eras Tour ist die fetteste Cashcow der Musikbranche, und wo potentiell Geld fließen kann, wird auch gemolken.“

Vermarktet wird „Look What She Made Us Do“ – der Titel ist eine Anspielung auf Swifts Rache-Song „Look What You Made Me Do“ aus dem Jahr 2016 – als „feministische Liebeserklärung an die Popikone unserer Gegenwart“. Herausgekommen ist allerdings wenig mehr als eine Nacherzählung all dessen, was man über die omnipräsente Swift bereits aus zahlreichen Online-Publikationen oder ganz einfach aus Wikipedia erfahren kann. In dreizehn Kapiteln – offenbar Taylors Lieblingszahl, immerhin das hat man nach der Lektüre gelernt – versucht Sauer, verschiedene ­Aspekte von Leben und Karriere des Popstars zu beleuchten, etwa die mediale Rezeption oder die viel besprochene Rolle der Männer im Swift’schen Universum, seien es Lover oder Geschäftspartner.

Selbstgerechtes Empowerment-Gehabe

Dass sich hier durchaus interessante Fragen ergeben und etwa der Umgang mit weiblichen Künstlern in der Branche im Jahr 2024 ein relevantes Thema ist, lässt sich kaum bestreiten. Auch, dass Swift sich als repräsentatives Beispiel für eine fundierte Analyse mit dem Erfolg einhergehender oder durch ihn bedingter gesellschaftlicher Phänomene geradezu aufdrängt, liegt auf der Hand. Taylor Swift ist der Zeitgeist, ob man nun will oder nicht, und es ist an sich keine schlechte Idee, auf die Hysterie und den Hype um ihre Person einzugehen und sie zu erklären – wenn als solche kenntlich gemacht, gerne auch aus feministischer Sicht.

Anne Sauer: “Look What She Made Us Do.” About Taylor Swift. Rowohlt Polaris Publishing

But instead of doing exactly that in a clever and factual way, the author all too often loses herself in personal descriptions and pseudo-feminist phrases that alternately sound like accusatory accusations that are no longer intellectually compatible (“I am trying to remember the moment when I became less and less interested in the opinions of men […] when I share the stage and podium with them or have to read through their misogynistic criticisms and comments on social media”) or self-righteous empowerment behavior that no longer wants to allow judgmental comparisons among and between women (“When asked what distinguishes Taylor from Beyoncé or Billie Eilish, I answer: She is Taylor Swift. And in that she is the only and best.”).

It is of course a dilemma, because in connection with the perplexity regarding the added value of such statements, the question of the target audience of the book also arises at this point. Sauer must be credited with describing her own work in the foreword as “a personal journey through the ‘eras’ of the last two decades”. She also modestly states that, since she is neither a musicologist nor a cultural scientist, the only way she can approach this is “the one that Taylor Swift herself would choose: right through pure emotion”.

In the end you understand the meaning of the title

For readers who are not particularly interested in Taylor Swift anyway, the analysis of the phenomenon, which seems like a diary and is very limited by its subjectivity, remains rather uninformative. And it will hardly offer any new information about their idol to the “Swifties” (which Sauer counts herself among, by the way), who are known for their often excessive fandom.

However, if you read “Look What She Made Us Do” for what it actually is, namely a rather involuntary chronicle of such obsessive fandom, it is this psychosocial study provided by the author, with herself as the protagonist, that ultimately offers an aha moment. After reading it, it is clear that the book will probably be a bestseller for the “Swifties” who compulsively consume everything that has anything peripheral to do with their idol – and only then do you understand the meaning of the title, which now seems extremely apt.

