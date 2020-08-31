D.The average consumer only rarely knows the intricate ways in which processed and fresh food ends up on the supermarket shelves – because the value chains are often extremely intricate and those involved in them usually have little interest in transparency. An undisputed classic of studies on commodities is “The Sweet Power” from 1985 by Sidney W. Mintz, which exemplarily combines economic, global and cultural history and shows how much the industrial revolution in Great Britain was shaped by the model of the Caribbean plantation and how cane sugar (alongside potatoes) literally provided the energy for the labor of industrial workers.

James Walvin, professor emeritus of history at the University of York, UK, is obviously standing on Mintz’s shoulders with his portrayal. However, it is aimed at a wider audience and looks at recent developments in the food industry. Walvin begins his book with a succinct story of sugar. Sweetness has been extracted from fruit or obtained with honey for most of human history. Sugar cane was originally domesticated in New Guinea, but sugar came to Europe mainly from India and was grown in the Mediterranean region from the tenth century.



Until the seventeenth century, cane sugar remained a luxury that very few could afford. The establishment of the plantation system in the Caribbean, which was based almost exclusively on the labor of African slaves, finally made sugar a mass product and allowed traders in Bristol, Bordeaux and Boston to amass enormous fortunes. Walvin takes up a central theme from Sidney Mintz when he shows that the plantation system was at the forefront of the development of the capitalist system of production in Britain. The large acreage required new methods of management, work organization and financing, which proved to be decisive for this development.

Obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases

The gradual end of slavery in the British and French Caribbean in the nineteenth century initially made slavery even more profitable in Cuba – slavery was not abolished there until 1886 – and in Guyana, Fiji and Mauritius, Chinese and Indian workers toiled on the plantations under inhumane conditions . At the turn of the twentieth century, advances in plant breeding made it possible to increasingly replace cane sugar with beet sugar in Europe. Today, corn syrup is a major source of sugar in processed foods – and possibly a leading cause of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

This leads to the second topic of Walvin’s book, namely the causes and consequences of excessive sugar consumption and the political and economic framework for this development. However, there is little new to be found here. The consequences of excessive sugar consumption are the subject of many books, and Walvin skims the surface of the causes.

Sarah Milov has shown for the cigarette how the interplay of the interests of farmers, manufacturers and state authorities in the first half of the twentieth century gave tobacco growing and cigarette manufacture an exceptionally protected position, despite moral and health concerns about the product. A similar approach, at least in part, would have been desirable here as well. Nonetheless, Walvin offers an easy-to-read introduction – in contrast to the denser and more demanding depiction of Mintz – into the history of sugar, which is paved with millions of victims.

James Walvin: “Sugar”. A story of power and temptation. Translated from the English by Sonja Schuhmacher and Claus Varrelmann. Oekom Verlag, Munich 2020. 336 pp., Hardcover, € 29.