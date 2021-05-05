ONobody can get very far in the kitchen without a knife. But even though it is used every day, hardly anyone really knows about it. There are countless shapes, materials and brands. With the book “Knives – The Magic of Cutting”, Wüsthof tries to bring structure and order to this genre. It is not the first reference book. But the number of titles is quite manageable in contrast to the products they are about.

Despite the focus on its own brand, Wüsthof has managed to create a lavish and objective reference work on the knife itself and for its applications that can be used universally. With the exception of historical and current company references, regardless of the brand, you learn which knife shapes there are, how to sharpen the bevel, how to clean or store the knife. It explains what is important when it comes to the cutting boards and which cutting techniques are available.

The application chapter is certainly the most valuable because it is the most practical part. For the hobby cook, it is not so important whether he knows that his knife is called Santoku, Chai Dao, Super Slicer, Nakiri or tournament knife. It is much more important to know for which purpose which knife is used and how. When the book explains that bread and rolls are cut with a serrated knife, it still sounds trivial. The fact that cooks should use the claw grip when cutting vegetables to protect their fingers, and that the rock cut is the most efficient method, should not be known to everyone who takes up the knife.









How an artichoke is cut up is probably not known to all amateur cooks. Scaling and deboning a fish properly is not possible without the appropriate knowledge. Ambitious cooks should take a closer look, especially in the “meat and poultry” section. It not only explains when to cut across the grain, but also how a chicken is boned. It is less likely that you will ever be faced with the task of having to cut a “whole beef liver” that weighs “seven kilos”. But if the time comes: Wüsthof’s book tells you how to do it.

All pages are richly illustrated, which makes sense on this topic and contributes to understanding. That’s why the book sometimes looks like a cookbook without recipes. This is useful for beginners because basic knowledge is imparted and recipes are easier to understand. The book is equally helpful for advanced learners. For example, because doubts arise again while the turbot is being cut up, the fillet should not separate properly from the fins.

Explanatory videos in the app

How this works properly can also be seen in the video if necessary. Wüsthof has set a symbol on some pages that, scanned with the corresponding app, starts the appropriate video. Some of them are mere promotional videos that add no added value. But the explanatory videos of the “Cutting Academy” show the methods for fish, poultry and other meat that matter.