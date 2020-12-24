S.You have to be very strong now: Pine cones have nothing to do with fir trees. Pine jays have nothing to do with fir trees either. And the label of the “Tannenzäpfle” beer from the Baden state brewery does not show the fruits of the silver fir, but those of the spruce. In most forests there are hardly any fir trees, and there are hardly any real forests anyway.

Who can tell the first time between fir and spruce? The fir is actually a very distinctive tree with its flat needles, its upright cones and its round stork’s nest crown when fully grown. The fir is rarely found in the forests, however, because firs need a multi-generational forest, a sheltered nursery under large trees at a young age, in order to grow into mighty specimens of up to several hundred years. A spruce forest is easier to care for and more profitable. You simply plant these conifers, which actually come from the far north, and they grow there without any special needs.

Rehabilitation of a misunderstood tree

However, as the recent dry summers have shown, spruce planting is by no means as resilient as a mixed natural forest with its numerous survival mechanisms, which one is only now really beginning to understand. Anyone who has traveled by train through the low mountain range this year or last year has probably noticed the large, dead areas in the spruce forests. Now, at the very latest, a rethinking of forest management is necessary. And in the best case scenario, not only one monoculture is replaced by another, perhaps more drought-resistant, conifer from southern Europe.



Pine cones don’t hang, and most of the time they can’t be seen either. This is just one of the differences between the native Abies alba and the spruce.

The little book “Tannen” by the forester and nature conservationist Wilhelm Bode sets out to rehabilitate a misunderstood tree that has come under the wheels in the past centuries. Because in the fir tree and its disregard, a lot can actually be shown of what is going wrong in the forest. Forestry does not come off particularly well. And not just the recent forestry, because the misery began terrifyingly early. Under the ostentatious Prince Augustus the Strong, forests were cut down en masse to keep the mines running, which extracted the precious metals, which in turn filled the Dresden treasuries.

Unfortunately, the Ore Mountains look accordingly today. Amsterdam is largely based on Black Forest firs, thousands of which were shipped down the Rhine in the form of huge wooden rafts. The canals: lined with fir wood. Also the ships of sea power: Black Forest firs. However, many silver firs were able to survive in the Black Forest, as there was often small-scale farming there. The felling did not take place over a large area, instead only the old, fully grown trees were felled and the ecosystem as a whole was preserved – the so-called plenter economy.

Our idea of ​​the forest changed

Much prosperity was based on the fir tree, but it seemed largely out of date. As early as the late seventeenth century, actually healthy mixed forests were replaced mainly by fast-growing and easy-to-grow spruces. So one can no longer speak of a really sustainable timber industry since the baroque era.

The forest monotony was first artistically represented by Caspar David Friedrich, of all people, the dark romantic who charged the German landscape with sensation. He observed very closely how the old mixed forests disappeared and were replaced by the age-class forest of spruce. You just have to look carefully in your drawings and paintings – and be able to distinguish fir from spruce. Caspar David Friedrich was not the only one. Soon there were only spruce forests, and our idea of ​​what a forest should look like changed fundamentally. Showing this picture of the forest with the help of drawings and paintings is eye-opening and one of the great merits of this slim book.



Wilhelm Bode: “Fir trees”. A portrait. Series: Naturkunden Vol. 67. Matthes & Seitz Verlag, Berlin 2020. 155 pp., Ill., Hardcover, 20, – €.

An important chapter is the big appearance of the Christmas fir every year. The custom spread from south-west Germany, became a symbol of a longed-for German victory in World War I, caused an international sensation, and was reinterpreted by the National Socialists as Julbaum. What was once mainly spruce is now mostly the Nordmann fir, an import item from the Caucasus.

If you are worried that the beautiful tree will be talked out of you, the good news of the book will follow. Putting a Nordmann fir in your room at Christmas is ecologically completely harmless if it comes from the region and has not been treated with pesticides. The firs come from special crops that do not compete with our forests, but at best with maize or rapeseed. The collection of cones for seed production in their region of origin, the Caucasus, helps to preserve old forests and gives the inhabitants of the mountainous areas an income. So no reasons not to enjoy the tree.