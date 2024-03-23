Und once again a mother has managed to immortalize herself in her son's novel. Just as Christian Kracht created a literary monument to his quirky mother in “Eurotrash” three years ago and just as Wolf Haas described his mother’s life in “Eigentum” last year, Franz Dobler is now taking on the topic. With one crucial difference, however: Dobler is not about one mother, but about two.

Simply complicated

Andreas Lesti Editor in the features section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in Berlin.

Dobler is an adopted child, he has never kept it a secret, but he has never made it a topic in his books. “He had two mothers,” Dobler now writes in his new novel. “The first mother gave birth to him and the second mother, his mom, adopted him.” Rarely has a sentence been so simple and at the same time so complex and complicated. So: His birth mother had a one-night stand with a Persian man who she never saw again and whose name she can't even remember correctly (Ali? Ahmed?). She became pregnant, was young, overwhelmed and gave her son up for adoption after birth.