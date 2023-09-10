Wolfsburg (AFP)

Germany continued its disappointing results in its international friendly preparatory matches for hosting the European Football Cup finals next summer, specifically nine months later, when it suffered a humiliating loss to its guest Japan 1-4 in Wolfsburg.

This is Germany’s fourth loss in its last five matches, and its coach, Hansi Flick, who was appointed to succeed Joachim Loew “summer 2021”, is more threatened than ever with dismissal, after this negative series, and exclusion from the first round of the “2022 World Cup”, and faces “D. Manschaft, France, runner-up in the last World Cup, on Tuesday in Dortmund.

The two friendly matches scheduled for this September against Japan and France were supposed to be an opportunity to regain the confidence of Die Mannschaft fans and return to the winning path, but disappointment is increasing as Flick’s men continue to perform poorly.

The fans’ booing and whistles became more and more audible at the end of each German national team match, and Wolfsburg Stadium was no exception for the fans who remained in the stadium during the match, while others did not wait for the final whistle to leave, and some fans demanded Hanzi’s departure through their shouts of “Hanzi!” Raus” (“Hanzi, leave!”) after the Japanese team’s fourth goal in stoppage time.

The German national team is experiencing a deep crisis, after its exit from the first round of the “Qatar World Cup”, and the results of the friendly matches in which many players were tested in March and June were not good, as it achieved a single victory over “modest” Peru 1-0, and a draw with Ukraine. 3-3, and lost to Belgium 2-3, Poland 0-1, and Colombia 0-2.

It will be very difficult for the German team to improve this negative score in Dortmund against the French team, which achieved a “full mark” in 5 matches in the European Cup qualifiers, without conceding a single goal, and at a time when “Die Mannschaft” suffers from the absence of a heart. An international-class attack several years ago.

The Germans once again showed their tremendous defensive struggles in the first half against the “Blue Samurai”, which precipitated the World Cup disaster last December, when they beat the Germans 2-1 in the first match.

Japan opened the scoring early, specifically in the 11th minute through French Reims striker Junya Eto’o, and Germany responded eight minutes later through Bayern Munich striker Leroy Sane (19).

Dutch Feyenoord striker Ayase Ueda restored the lead to the Japanese after three minutes (22nd).

German Bochum striker Takuma Asano delivered the “final blow” to the Germans by scoring the third goal in the last minute, before German Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka concluded the festival with the fourth goal in the second minute of stoppage time.