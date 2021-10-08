The eruption of the volcano in La Palma, in the Canary Islands, has struck and put in danger hundreds of people and also many animals. The authorities have in fact made efforts in recent days to evacuate all the animals that lived on the island along with their families.

However, one of them has become the symbol of all the animals lost due to this eruption. His name is Boogie. To find him was Dailos Pérez, a young man who lives on the island, who decided to keep the dog until its owners are found. But after two weeks the boy still hasn’t found them. Dailos wrote a post on Facebook, but no one seems to recognize the dog. The message says: «Hello friends. We are hosting a dog in our house. He is very sweet, he had a metal leash but it was uncomfortable so we put on another one. Please share, to find its owner ».

Many commented on the post which immediately went viral. “He is quiet for now and fits very well in my house. We don’t know what his real name is, so we called him Boogie. ‘ Hundreds of animals have had problems with the volcano. In fact, many families had to flee quickly and were unable to take their animals away, even if many left the front door open to allow even the four-legged to go away. Most of them found shelter but not all of them managed to return to their families, like Boogie.

