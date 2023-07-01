In January 2018 he was on the plane to Seville, Spalletti blocked everything and invented the director Marcelo, giving the Nerazzurri club the column in the middle in the years to come. The Croatian has become Epic Brozo, he has transformed criticism into idolatry, he has found the armband on him and given smiles to the fans. A unique story between the player and the world of Inter
“Before the World Cup final he ate two kilos of salami, two croissants and drank Coca Cola. Then he ran 15 kilometers without any problems.” Marcelo Brozovic is all here, in the story of Dejan Lovren, teammate in the national team. “If I ate like him, it would take me four days to recover.” Here you are Epic Bronze, loved by Inter fans for what he is: a unique character, a dispenser of pearls (on and off the pitch), an unconventional boy. A very strong footballer, above all.
