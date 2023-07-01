“Before the World Cup final he ate two kilos of salami, two croissants and drank Coca Cola. Then he ran 15 kilometers without any problems.” Marcelo Brozovic is all here, in the story of Dejan Lovren, teammate in the national team. “If I ate like him, it would take me four days to recover.” Here you are Epic Bronze, loved by Inter fans for what he is: a unique character, a dispenser of pearls (on and off the pitch), an unconventional boy. A very strong footballer, above all.